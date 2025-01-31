What price would Russell Wilson command in free agency?

The Pittsburgh Steelers plan to re-sign either Russell Wilson or Justin Fields, but likely not both. Conventional wisdom states that Wilson will have the more robust market—but what is his market? If the Steelers do re-sign him, we may never find out, but it’s interesting to ponder his value.

Wilson made the Pro Bowl this season for the 10th time in his career, though he was probably a 10th alternate or something. During the Steelers’ season, he went 6-5, throwing for 2,482 yards with 16 touchdowns to 5 interceptions.

But he faded down the stretch, as did the team as a whole. The Steelers’ offensive line could no longer protect Russell Wilson, who succumbed to some of his worst habits. By the time he warmed up in the second half in the postseason, they were already down 21.

So how would the rest of the NFL view Wilson if they had their shot at him? This is a weak quarterback year both in free agency and in the draft, so that will help his value. Sam Darnold should receive the largest contract, but Wilson might be the second-most pursued quarterback.

Of course, many have tried to connect the dots to the Las Vegas Raiders. They hired Wilson’s former Seahawks head coach, Pete Carroll, but their relationship didn’t necessarily end well. Las Vegas won’t be the only team exploring their quarterback options, however.

The Saints and Titans are two obvious teams. If the Jets part with Aaron Rodgers, they will be in the market as well. If they were to do so, however, they are unlikely to pivot to Russell Wilson. The Colts will need a quarterback if not simply because Anthony Richardson can’t stay healthy. And the Browns are in an obvious position of need, but they have the second pick in the draft.

But would teams really look at him in the range of upwards of $40 million per season? Wilson is in the nadir of his career, whether he is willing to accept it or not. $40 million may be affordable by today’s standards at quarterback—nearly half the league has one under contract under those terms—but is Russell Wilson still in that pool? Or will teams view him closer to a Geno Smith-type contract—or even Gardner Minshew? Perhaps somewhere in between? I’m just not convinced a team is out there willing to give him franchise quarterback money in 2025 after what we saw.

The Steelers’ 2024 season has come to its predictably inauspicious end, with yet another one-and-done postseason for HC Mike Tomlin. The offense faltered, and the defense matched it blow for blow, leading to a 21-0 first-half deficit.

Just like last year, the biggest question hanging over the Steelers is the quarterback question. Do they still believe in Russell Wilson, and/or Justin Fields, or do they want another solution? There are other major decisions to make, as well, such as what to do with George Pickens. Do you sign him to an extension, try to trade him, or let him play out his rookie contract?

The Steelers started the 2024 season 10-3, with Mike Tomlin in the Coach of the Year conversation. Wash, rinse, and repeat, and we have another late-season collapse. This may be the worst yet, a four-game losing streak presaging a one-and-done playoff “run”. Welcome to Steelers football.