‘We’ve Gotta Look At Improving’ Wide Receivers, Steelers’ Rooney Says

From the moment the Pittsburgh Steelers shipped Diontae Johnson to Carolina last March, the team has had a void at wide receiver. Even if Johnson’s departure was justified considering his 2024 implosion, the organization did little to fill his shoes as a No. 2 receiver in the offense. They felt that burden throughout the year, especially during the three games WR George Pickens missed with a hamstring injury, and enter 2025 with wideout at the top of their needs list. Even for a run-the-ball-minded owner like Art Rooney II, he understands Pittsburgh’s passing game needs more horsepower.

“I think the wide receiver room is an area we’ve gotta look at improving,” Team President and owner Art Rooney II told reporters Monday via 93.7 The Fan. “And look, George is a very talented player who has room to grow, and we’d like to see him grow. And hopefully, he realizes the potential that he has. But there’s definitely room for growth there.”

Pittsburgh’s attempts to upgrade the receiver room before 2024 kicked off fell flat. Atlanta carryovers like Van Jefferson and Scotty Miller combined for fewer than 30 receptions. Jefferson mostly blocked and ran empty routes while Miller spent part of the season inactive and a deep reserve when dressed. Rookie Roman Wilson couldn’t avoid the injury bug, hurting his ankle during the team’s first padded camp practice and landing on injured reserve mid-season with a hamstring pull. He appeared in just one game all year, failing to catch a pass.

Trade attempts for Brandon Aiyuk, Christian Kirk, and presumably others fell apart. Aiyuk re-signed with the San Francisco 49ers, while Kirk broke his collarbone before Pittsburgh could reach a deal with Jacksonville. The Steelers added Mike Williams, but he averaged just one catch per game, seeing limited playing time and even fewer opportunities. Only Calvin Austin III emerged as a bright spot, a speedy playmaker who averaged a healthy yards-per-catch and found the end zone four times on just 36 receptions.

With Rooney repeating an uncertain line about Pickens’ future, who is heading into a contract year, the Steelers need short and long-term reinforcements. Thanks to college football’s prolific passing game, the draft is always one avenue Pittsburgh could explore, and they’ve had more success picking wide receivers than most teams. But the free agency crop is expected to be deeper than usual, with more names like Kirk and the New York Jets’ Davante Adams potentially added to the pool.

Flush with cap space and the need to boost the passing game, Pittsburgh could bankroll an unusually large investment in the position this offseason. Given the likelihood of Justin Fields or Russell Wilson returning to start in 2025, the Steelers need to give them all the help they can get.