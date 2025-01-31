‘We’re Not Far Away:’ Russell Wilson Believes Steelers Close To Contending

Despite a historic collapse that saw the Pittsburgh Steelers lose their final five games of the season, QB Russell Wilson remains optimistic about the future. Always believing the best is yet to come, Wilson thinks Pittsburgh is close to competing with the big boys of the AFC.

“Obviously, we didn’t finish the way we wanted to,” Wilson said in a 1v1 interview with Sirius Radio at this year’s Pro Bowl. “So you have a bitter taste in your mouth. But you also know we have a chance, that’s for sure. We’re not far away.”

Those who watched Pittsburgh implode over the final month would disagree. In fact, even owner Art Rooney II seems to have a different perspective, noting the team isn’t in the top tier. Pittsburgh played two regular season games against the final four AFC teams left standing, the Kansas City Chiefs and Baltimore Ravens, and were hammered by both. The Ravens ran all over Pittsburgh’s front while QB Patrick Mahomes diced up the Steelers’ secondary. Scheme, coaching, adjustments and personnel, Pittsburgh was a step behind.

Still, this was a Steelers team considered in that elite group at one point of the season. Sitting at 10-3 in mid-December, Pittsburgh drew legitimate Super Bowl buzz. That talk cooled off right with winter in Pittsburgh, and the final five games served as a litmus test and reality check. The Steelers weren’t as close as they thought.

They’ll use the offseason to change that. Flush with cap space, Pittsburg is capable of making splashes. Wide receiver is most likely to be an area they’ll target in free agency, bringing in a No. 2 receiver opposite George Pickens. Cornerback could be another area to address, allowing them to focus on defensive line and running back in the draft.

Despite Wilson’s optimism, it remains to be seen if he’ll be part of what comes next. The Steelers have just Skylar Thompson under contract in the quarterback room and are deciding between retaining Wilson or Fields. But Wilson is still talking like he’s the quarterback of the team. By mid-March, we’ll know if he is, or if he’ll be playing for his third team in three years.