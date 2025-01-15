Watch: The Depot Dive (Episode 40)

Jan. 14 – Ep. 40:

On this episode of The Depot Dive, Joe Clark and I dive right into the Steelers’ ugly playoff loss to the Baltimore Ravens. We talk about the significance of another early playoff exit and why it feels a little different this time around.

For the second topic, we discuss the latest drama surrounding George Pickens, including reports that he showed up very late to the Kansas City Chiefs game on Christmas Day. What does this mean for his future, and will he ever play another snap for the Steelers?

For the third topic, we discuss several topics from Mike Tomlin’s press conference. Who will be the quarterback in 2025? What “change” is Mike Tomlin talking about? Which coaching changes could make the biggest impact? We give our opinions on all of these and much more.

We wrap up the show by answering a couple of listener questions about Russell Wilson’s future and how we’d fix the Steelers.

Thank you for joining us for this 39-minute episode. We hope to hear your thoughts in the comments section.

Call the hotline at (412) 254-3145 and leave us a question for a chance to have it answered in a future episode. You can also text the line if you don’t wish to have your voice on the show!

Follow us on Twitter:

Ross: @Ross_McCorkle

Joe: @jclark1233

Check out the show on YouTube.

Attention: We know some users have had issues with their video skipping to another one about 30 seconds in. Roughly 25 seconds in, you will see a prompt on the screen that gives you the choice to “next” or “stay,” click the “stay” button to continue watching the current video. That will avoid being bumped to another video.

**If you are having a hard time seeing the video, please check your adblock extension to allow Steelers Depot, or consider buying our ad-free version.