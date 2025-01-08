Watch: The Depot 180 — January 7 — Episode 481

Episode 481 — Jan. 7, 2025

Were you too busy to keep up with the last couple of days of Pittsburgh Steelers news and don’t know where to start? I’ll catch you up on “The Depot 180.” From player news to the transaction wire, I will get you up to speed in a quick three-minute update.

The Steelers are taking on the Ravens on the road in Baltimore for the opening round of the playoffs. They are 10-point underdogs, which seems high given the history of the rivalry. In today’s episode, I discuss the injury reports for both teams and some of the factors to consider in the third meeting between these two teams this season.

