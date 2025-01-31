Watch: The Depot 180 — January 31 — Episode 487

Episode 487 — Jan. 31, 2025

Were you too busy to keep up with the last couple of days of Pittsburgh Steelers news and don’t know where to start? I’ll catch you up on “The Depot 180.” From player news to the transaction wire, I will get you up to speed during a quick three-minute update.

All-Star week is just about over with both of our Depot teams now back from the events. In today’s episode, I discuss some of what we learned from covering both the Shrine Bowl and the Senior Bowl this week, including one position group the Steelers are fixated on. I also discuss some of Art Rooney II’s comments as well as the first assistant coaching change with Aaron Curry getting hired by the Jets.

Attention: We know some users have had issues with their video skipping to another one about 30 seconds in. Roughly 25 seconds in, you will see a prompt on the screen that gives you the choice to “next” or “stay,” click the “stay” button to continue watching the current video. That will avoid being bumped to another video.

**If you are having a hard time seeing the video, please check your adblock extension to allow Steelers Depot, or consider buying our ad-free version.