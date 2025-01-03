Watch: The Depot 180 — January 3 — Episode 480

Episode 480 — Jan. 3, 2024

Were you too busy to keep up with the last couple of days of Pittsburgh Steelers news and don’t know where to start? I’ll catch you up on “The Depot 180.” From player news to the transaction wire, I will get you up to speed in a quick three-minute update.

The Steelers are fighting to reverse course from a losing streak and play a more favorable opponent in the first round of the playoffs. The Bengals are trying to keep their playoff hopes alive. Both have plenty to play for Saturday night at Acrisure Stadium. In today’s episode I take a step back and talk about the significance of this game as it pertains to the playoffs and the Steelers’ 2025 season.

