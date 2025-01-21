Watch: The Depot 180 — January 21 — Episode 485

Episode 485 — Jan. 21, 2024

Were you too busy to keep up with the last couple of days of Pittsburgh Steelers news and don’t know where to start? I’ll catch you up on “The Depot 180.” From player news to the transaction wire, I will get you up to speed in a quick three-minute update.

Still no changes have been made to the Steelers’ coaching staff or front office, with just a few days until many of them go to Texas and Alabama to scout the Shrine Bowl and Senior Bowl. In today’s episode, I discuss which coaches may show up in Mobile and what that could mean for the draft. I also talk about the quarterback draft class and reports about what the Steelers may do at the position.

