Watch: The Depot 180 — January 17 — Episode 484

Episode 484 — Jan. 17, 2024

Were you too busy to keep up with the last couple of days of Pittsburgh Steelers news and don’t know where to start? I’ll catch you up on “The Depot 180.” From player news to the transaction wire, I will get you up to speed in a quick three-minute update.

It’s been nearly a week since the season ended, and despite the expectation of changes, there still haven’t been any. In today’s episode, I discuss the latest from team and national insiders on the Steelers lack of change and what to expect. I talk about where I would make a change, and where some changes may be forced on the Steelers from their people interviewing elsewhere.

I also plug the beginning of our annual draft coverage with all-star game primers and scouting profiles starting to roll out.

Attention: We know some users have had issues with their video skipping to another one about 30 seconds in. Roughly 25 seconds in, you will see a prompt on the screen that gives you the choice to “next” or “stay,” click the “stay” button to continue watching the current video. That will avoid being bumped to another video.

**If you are having a hard time seeing the video, please check your adblock extension to allow Steelers Depot, or consider buying our ad-free version.