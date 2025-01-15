Watch: Steelers Defense Should Be Embarrassed By Its Wild Card Performance

Bringing you guys another video. Today, we’re breaking down the Pittsburgh Steelers’ poor defensive showing in the team’s Wild Card loss to the Baltimore Ravens. We go through a bunch of clips highlighting issues with the team’s run defense, their lack of physicality, getting stuck on blocks as a pass rush, and some business decisions made throughout the game.

