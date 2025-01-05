Watch: Beanie Bishop Jr. Picks Off Joe Burrow, Keeping Bengals Points Off The Board

Just when it looked like the Cincinnati Bengals were going to end the first half with a field goal and take a 13-7 lead into the break, Pittsburgh Steelers rookie cornerback Beanie Bishop Jr. made a great play to pick off Bengals QB Joe Burrow.

Three plays after it looked like star outside linebacker T.J. Watt made a huge play strip-sacking Burrow and pushing the Bengals out of field goal range, only to have it wiped out due to a holding call on cornerback Cory Trice Jr. in the secondary, the Steelers’ defense made a huge play to keep it a three-point game.

Look at the Beanie pick again #Steelers pic.twitter.com/WK8Gz8VBNz — Steelers Depot 7⃣ (@Steelersdepot) January 5, 2025

Facing a 3rd and 6, linebacker Patrick Queen drove on a quick stop route targeting Bengals star receiver Ja’Marr Chase. Burrow’s throw was slightly behind Chase, allowing Queen to drive on the ball and pop it into the air. Bishop came up huge, picking the ball off right before it hit the turf, giving the Steelers a massive turnover late in the first half.

Bishop’s fourth interception of the season continues to show just how much of a ball magnet he is. According to Steelers Depot’s Alex Kozora, Bishop’s fourth interception has him one off the Steelers’ record for INTs in a season by a UDFA. Jack Butler had five INTs in 1951.

Beanie Bishop just picked up his 4th INT of the season. That's second-most of any Steelers rookie UDFA in team history, one shy of Hall of Famer Jack Butler's five set in 1951. #Steelers — Alex Kozora (@Alex_Kozora) January 5, 2025

Bishop’s interception comes one week after he didn’t play a single defensive snap in the Steelers’ blowout Christmas Day loss to the Kansas City Chiefs.