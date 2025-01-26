‘Unsung Hero:’ Willie Colon And James Harrison Give Ike Taylor His Flowers

When you think of the Pittsburgh Steelers, your first thought usually goes to the defensive side of the ball. A franchise with a rich history of defensive stars headlined by old-timers like Joe Greene, Jack Ham, Jack Lambert, and so many more legends.

That trend continued into the 2000s, Pittsburgh’s defense leading the team to three Super Bowl appearances. That iteration of the Steelers touted new legends are now etched in franchise lore. Safety Troy Polamalu and linebacker James Harrison were the headliners of the group, but perhaps the most underappreciated player was cornerback Ike Taylor.

In a recent episode of the Why Willie Show, former Steelers offensive line Willie Colon and the aforementioned Harrison sang Taylor’s praises as a key player on those teams.

“I think one of the unsung heroes of our defense is probably Ike Taylor,” said Colon. “Ike Taylor had the number one guys day after day… Ike had Ochocinco on Sunday, he had Terrell Owens… he had all those big time receivers week after week and dude was playing sometime with a cast on his arm… dude was a dog.”

Taylor was a staple for the Steelers defense during their dominance. At 6’2, 195 pounds, was is the prototype for what Pittsburgh looks for in a cornerback. Tall, long, and physical, he had the tools to play man coverage down-to-down. He embodied what it meant to be a Steeler and for that reason, he was able to log 12 seasons for the team, picking up two Super Bowl rings in the process. What you won’t find on his resumé, however, is any personal accolades. Whether it’s player or fan, Taylor’s kryptonite were his hands.

“If Ike could catch, man, he would’ve made Pro Bowl after Pro Bowl,” said Harrison. “He had hands like bricks. That ball hit Ike in the hands; it was like he was throwing it to the ground sometimes.”

Steelers fans know this all too well. Taylor was famous for dropping easy interceptions throughout his career despite always seeming to be in the right place. Across 140 starts, Taylor had just 14 interceptions and only once, 2007, picked off more than a pair. Per Stathead, of defensive backs with at least 140 career starts, only three had fewer picks than Taylor: Marty Carter (13), Donte Whitner (11), and Roman Harper (11). It’s what prevented Taylor from key individual accolades that could’ve put him in Hall of Fame contention.

If he were actually able to consistently come through with interceptions, in all likelihood, he would be far more known throughout Steelers lure. Still, Taylor played a crucial role, and more importantly, his role on the team, helping Pittsburgh to their first Super Bowl since the 70’s.

Remember the old saying, if he could catch, he would’ve been a receiver.