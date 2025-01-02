Two Bengals Starters Game-Time Decisions Against Steelers

Cincinnati Bengals OT Amarius Mims and RB Chase Brown are game-time decisions for Saturday’s must-win game against the Pittsburgh Steelers, says head coach Zac Taylor. Speaking with reporters Thursday, Taylor said both are questionable due to injury.

Tight end Drew Sample is expected to play despite failing to practice Tuesday and Wednesday due to a groin injury.

Brown is the biggest name to note, the Bengals’ starting running back and workhorse before going down with an ankle sprain late in their Week 17 win over the Denver Broncos. Brown’s injury came in unusual fashion, awkwardly sliding in an attempt to avoid scoring in the final minutes of a tied game.

His goal was to stay inbounds and keep the clock running to allow the Bengals to kick a game-winning field goal with no time left. But the injury caused a timeout that prevented Cincinnati from being able to bleed the rest of the clock and QB Joe Burrow scored shortly after. The game went into overtime where the Bengals won in the final moments. Khalil Herbert replaced Brown in the final frame and would serve as the team’s lead back should Brown sit out the finale.

Brown has failed to practice the first two days and a shorter week reduces his odds of suiting up. Still, given all that is on the line for Cincinnati, needing a playoff win and help, Brown figures to do everything he can to play. He is 10 yards shy from a 1,000-yard season.

For what it’s worth, the Bengals signed RB Kendall Milton off the practice squad today. That could be telling for Brown’s status.

Mims, the team’s first-round pick out of Georgia, is dealing with ankle and hand injuries. Limited on the team’s practice report the first two days, he figures to end the week questionable. If Mims can’t play, he’ll be replaced by Devin Cochran, who would be making his second career start at tackle and face T.J. Watt.

WR Tee Higgins, battling ankle and knee injuries, has been limited this week but is expected to play.

The Bengals will release their final injury report later Thursday.