Trio Of Steelers Named To The 33rd Team’s All-Rookie Team

As part of the shift in philosophy to build through the trenches once again, it appears that the Pittsburgh Steelers landed a pair of foundational building blocks along their offensive line in the 2024 NFL Draft.

The Steelers seemingly found a high-end, three-down inside linebacker to build around, too, creating one heck of a draft class for GM Omar Khan.

Center Zach Frazier, right guard Mason McCormick, and inside linebacker Payton Wilson were named to The 33rd Team’s All-Rookie Team Wednesday morning, capping intriguing first years for the three.

🏆 2024’s All-Rookie Offense 🏆 The best first year players at each position, according to @TylerDBrooke 📝 https://t.co/5EC4GCaveG pic.twitter.com/c0UWWneffS — The 33rd Team (@The33rdTeamFB) January 7, 2025

Frazier, who was named the Joe Greene Great Performance Award winner as the team’s best rookie, had one heck of a rookie campaign. He finished as the best pass-blocking rookie offensive lineman, allowing the lowest pressure rate among all qualifying rookies.

According to Pro Football Focus, Frazier has played 975 snaps this season and has a grade of 76.8 overall, including a 79.7 in the run game and a 66.6 as a pass blocker.

PFF charged Frazier with just 12 total pressures on 548 pass-blocking reps, giving up one sack, which came in Week 12 against Myles Garrett after a stunt from the Cleveland Browns’ defensive line. Just 12 total pressures in 548 pass blocking reps is rather impressive, especially on the interior considering the type of talent he faced this season.

McCormick entered the starting lineup midway through the year due to an injury to James Daniels. He had some ups and downs, but from Week 4 on, McCormick was a key starter in the trenches for the Black and Gold. He played 936 snaps on the season for the Steelers, grading out at a 57.7 overall from PFF, including a 53.7 in run blocking and a 63.2 in pass blocking.

McCormick was charged with 21 pressures allowed on the season and two sacks given up. Decent numbers overall for a rookie. He broke his hand in Week 18 against the Bengals, though, and while he expects to play in the playoff matchup against the Ravens, he could be limited with the broken hand.

Though he had some struggles, particularly as a run blocker, McCormick showed some flashes that has the Steelers feeling good about him moving forward.

The Steelers also feel quite good about Payton Wilson.

Wilson has split time with veteran Elandon Roberts, playing 493 snaps. Wilson earned a grade of 75.3 from PFF, including a 64.3 against the run and a 76.9 in coverage. Wilson finished the regular season with 78 tackles, three tackles for loss, two passes defensed, one interception, one forced fumble, one fumble recovery and one touchdown, which came in Week 13 on the road against the Cincinnati Bengals.

He’s had some struggles in the tackling department while transitioning to the NFL, missing 12 tackles on the season. But overall, his athleticism, instincts and playmaking abilities have shown up time and time again, making the future quite bright for Wilson and the Steelers.