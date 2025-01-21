Top Free-Agent QBs ‘Do Not Appear To Interest’ Steelers More Than Justin Fields, Dulac Says

After a season with Russell Wilson and Justin Fields, the Pittsburgh Steelers have a quarterback decision on their hands. Do they run things back with one quarterback or the other, or do they pursue other options? While re-signing Russell Wilson at one point felt like a foregone conclusion, it is no longer. More recent indications, in fact, seem to suggest Fields is the favorite—over the field.

“Any of the top quarterbacks who are expected to be available in free agency — Aaron Rodgers, Sam Darnold, Kirk Cousins, Daniel Jones — do not appear to interest the Steelers more than what they have with Fields”, Gerry Dulac of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette wrote.

Now, that comment is clearly couched in some speculation, and it’s also not exactly revelatory. But it’s still worth noting, especially following the Steelers’ insistence on exploring all avenues. While they certainly should do their due diligence, it’s no secret that this year’s quarterback free agent class is weak.

After all, we’re talking about guys still on rosters like Aaron Rodgers and Kirk Cousins. The reason we’re talking about them is because their teams are likely to release them. The Steelers already went that route with Russell Wilson, and only because they got a bargain. Daniel Jones is another quarterback whose team gave up on him mid-season.

Sam Darnold is, of course, the interesting name, but he held a lot more interest a couple weeks ago. After finishing the season on a low note, he probably succeeded in reviving his career as a starter somewhere, but will anybody expect to win a Super Bowl with him? The Steelers, I imagine, feel just as good about their chances with Justin Fields.

The Steelers got an unexpectedly long look at Justin Fields in 2024. Thanks to a mischievous blocking sled, he ran with the first-team offense through most of training camp. He also played extensively in the preseason, and then started the first six regular-season games.

The Steelers finished that run 4-2 before turning to Wilson, and they could have easily gone 5-1. The defense allowed a game-winning touchdown in the final moments against the Cowboys, blowing a would-be game-winning touchdown from Fields.

Things even seemed to be on the upswing, the Steelers scoring 32 points in his final start. But Mike Tomlin’s decision seemed to be justified after Wilson played well. With Fields mostly watching from the sideline, they went on a 6-1 run, in contention for the No. 1 seed.

Of course, the bottom then fell out of the Steelers’ season. While Wilson wasn’t the sole or even biggest reason for it, he certainly contributed to the problems. In particular were his costly and untimely turnovers. But the Steelers, at least outwardly, never considered during to Justin Fields.

Now they may turn to him over Wilson going into the 2025 season—and perhaps over anybody else. That probably says as much about the alternatives as it does about Fields, if we’re being honest. But that’s where we are, with the least undesirable option. And arguably, to be fair, the most interesting one.