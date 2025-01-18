‘This Is Starting To Become A Concern:’ J.J. Watt Jokes He May Need To Join Bengals If Soccer Team Stays Hot

Since retiring from the NFL after the 2022 season, there’s been speculation almost every offseason that J.J. Watt could return to the game. The brother of Steelers OLB T.J. Watt, J.J. was one of the most prolific defensive players of all time, winning three AP Defensive Player of the Year awards and being named first-team All-Pro five times. After retirement, J.J. and his wife became investors in an English soccer team, Burnley F.C., and a bet with Burnley’s goalkeeper, James Trafford, has Watt (jokingly) sweating about a potential comeback.

On Twitter on Saturday, J.J. showed a direct message on Instagram between him and Trafford on December 28. Trafford, evidently a Bengals fan, asked J.J. if he could come out of retirement and join Cincinnati next season. In response, J.J. wrote, “You don’t allow a goal the rest of the season and it’s a deal.”

This is starting to become a bit of a concern… pic.twitter.com/MrOdjRz2En — JJ Watt (@JJWatt) January 18, 2025

Almost a month later, Trafford hasn’t allowed a goal for Burnley, who has played five matches since December 28. They allowed a goal in an FA Cup match against Reading, but Trafford’s backup, Václav Hladky, allowed it. While Burnley is one of the best teams in the English Championship after being relegated from the Premier League following last season, it would be one of the most incredible feats in sports if Trafford went the rest of the season without allowing a goal. The EFL season for Burnley doesn’t end until May 3, meaning Trafford would have to go almost four months without allowing a goal.

It’s certainly an impressive run of play from the goalkeeper, and J.J. is quite actively promoting and shouting up strong performances from Burnley on his social media. So, no Steelers fan, or any fan, should go seriously thinking that J.J. will be coming back and playing against his brother twice next season. Although that storyline would make for a great Peloton commercial, at this point, the odds of J.J. coming back to play are as slim as Trafford’s ability to go four months without allowing a single goal.

Given the fits that Trey Hendrickson gave the Steelers in Week 18, it’s a joke that can still induce nightmares thinking about what J.J. and Hendrickson combined could do as a pass-rush tandem. Luckily, it won’t end up being reality.