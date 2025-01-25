‘They Love Dawgs:’ Kansas CB Cobee Bryant Details Meeting With Steelers

FRISCO, Texas– Kansas CB Cobee Bryant has some of the best production of any corner in the 2025 NFL Draft. A four-year starter at Kansas, Bryant has 13 career interceptions, including four in each his junior and senior year, and 22 passes defensed. At the East-West Shrine Bowl, Bryant met with the Pittsburgh Steelers, and he said that he fits the mold that the team is looking for.

“They love dawgs. They bringing dawgs, they want dawgs in their program. So, I’m a dawg,” Bryant said about his meeting with Pittsburgh.

One of the knocks against Bryant is his size, as he’s thin, at 5110 and 171 pounds. He said he feels like he plays bigger than his size, and that’s leads to some of his feistiness on the field.

“People doubt me for big how I am, because I’m like 171, so people say I’m too small. So I bring that, I have little confidence with it. People say I’m too small, I don’t play like that on the field. So I always try to prove a point to people, like I’m really like that. So that’s my main focus. I love to prove people wrong, that’s my biggest thing.”

This season against Houston, Bryant pulled down three interceptions, the first time a Kansas player had three interceptions in a game since 1958. Heading into that game, Bryant was dealing with a leg injury and head coach Lance Leipold listed him as “highly questionable,” per the Topeka Capital-Journal. Despite playing through an injury, Bryant said he was motivated that game because it was the first time his mom had come to see him play, as she’s disabled and can’t make it often to see him play.

“She came to my game, it kind of motivated me. I had my nieces, I had a lot of nieces and nephews, so it kind of motivated me, all of ’em at my game. After the first pick, I didn’t think they were gonna throw the ball for the rest of the game, and they gave me the second pick. And I’m like, y’all really threw me three picks? And then I tried to catch the fourth, but I dropped it.”

Bryant said in the NFL, the receiver he’s most looking forward to matching up against is Cincinnati Bengals WR Ja’Marr Chase. If he winds up with the Steelers, he’ll get a chance to see Chase twice a year.

With Pittsburgh likely having a need at cornerback with Donte Jackson and Cameron Sutton set to hit free agency and their overall depth still thin at the position, Bryant could be a name that the Steelers look at in Day 2. His meeting with the team seemed to go well, and his confidence and production to match it is something that will surely be attractive to Pittsburgh as they fill out their draft board.