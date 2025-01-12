The Terrible Podcast — Talking Steelers Vs. Ravens Wild Card Game Loss, Annual Mike Tomlin Discourse & More

Season 15, Episode 77 of The Terrible Podcast is now in the can. In this Sunday morning episode, Alex Kozora and I get right into discussing the Saturday night AFC Wild Card game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Baltimore Ravens that resulted in the former being eliminated from the playoffs.

Alex and I discuss the transactions the Steelers made prior to Saturday’s game and how the inactive list ultimately played out and why.

Alex and I do not go deep into our analysis of the Steelers’ 28-14 loss as the All-22 tape has yet to surface. The loss, however, is not hard to dissect just at the surface level based only on the live viewing.

With the Steelers being one-and-done again in the playoffs, the annual early offseason discourse when it comes to HC Mike Tomlin must be addressed. Alex and I have a long conservation about whether the Steelers should highly consider moving on from Tomlin and possibly reshaping their front office as well.

We talk a lot about the Steelers’ culture under Tomlin, the organization’s way of going about business and more. We discuss what we both thought the Steelers’ 2024 season would look like back in September and how close it came to our predictions.

Did the Steelers actually overachieve in 2024? Alex and I discuss that topic. Assuming Tomlin and GM Omar Khan remain employed, and there’s no reason to think otherwise, what changes should be made to the coaching staff? We address that topic.

The Steelers must address their quarterback situation early in the offseason before doing anything else and Alex and I address that topic. We also talk about whether we think the Steelers will spend heavily on defense during the offseason.

This Sunday episode of the podcast is one huge gripe session overall as we get ready to move into standard offseason mode. We don’t address any questions from listeners in this show but plan on hitting several during the Monday episode.

