The Terrible Podcast — Talking Steelers Vs. Ravens Wild Card Game, Injury Reports, Transactions, Picks & More

Season 15, Episode 76 of The Terrible Podcast is now in the can. In this Friday morning episode, Alex Kozora and I get right into discussing the Saturday night AFC Wild Card game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Baltimore Ravens.

The Steelers’ Thursday injury report is reviewed early in this show, so Alex and I discuss that and the team waiving WR Scotty Miller ahead of its playoff game. We discuss why Miller was likely waived and what it likely means when it comes to the Saturday night pregame inactive list.

The Ravens will be without Zay Flowers Saturday night, so we discuss the magnitude of Baltimore not having its best wide receiver against the Steelers.

The Steelers will have a few tough decisions when it comes to their Saturday night inactive list, especially the final two spots. We discuss a few possibilities.

Will and should QB Justin Fields see some playing time against the Ravens? What about CB Cory Trice Jr. and WR Mike Williams as well? Alex and I address the possibility of that happening for those three players during this show.

We go over the pressure on Steelers HC Mike Tomlin to beat the Ravens on Saturday night. We also discuss the pressure on Ravens QB Lamar Jackson ahead of this playoff game.

Alex and I get deep into breaking down and previewing the Steelers’ Wild Card game against the Ravens, and that’s easy to do with the teams having already played twice during the regular season. We discuss both of the teams on offense and defense and what the Steelers likely must do to win in Baltimore and advance in the playoffs.

Will Saturday night’s game be the last one for several soon-to-be unrestricted free agents on the Steelers? We go over the lengthy list of players that discussion applies to.

Later in this show, Alex and I make our picks against the spread for the Wild Card round of the playoffs. We also predict the final score of the Steelers’ playoff game against the Ravens,

This 96-minute episode also discusses several other minor topics not noted, and we close things by answering a few emails that we recently received from listeners.

