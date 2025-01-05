The Terrible Podcast — Talking Steelers Vs. Bengals Recap, Inactives, Injuries, Playoff Outlook & More

Season 15, Episode 74 of The Terrible Podcast is now in the can. In this Sunday morning episode, Alex Kozora and I get right into talking about the Pittsburgh Steelers’ Saturday night home loss to the Cincinnati Bengals that resulted in the team limping into the playoffs with a four-game losing streak.

We start this show by going over how the loss to the Bengals was actually a winnable game on the final drive and how the Steelers’ offense blew that opportunity.

Alex and I go over the inactive list from the Saturday night game that included Steelers CB Donte Jackson missing the contest with his back injury. We discuss two defensive linemen being healthy scratches for the game so that OLB Preston Smith could get a helmet. We also quickly go over the few injuries the Steelers had during the Saturday night loss.

Alex and I go over several key stats from the Steelers’ Saturday night loss to the Bengals and a few stats related to the history of the franchise as a result of the team losing their final four games.

As usual, Alex and I start breaking down the game and we start on the offensive side of the football. We discuss the failures in short-yardage situations, the play of QB Russell Wilson, the poor game that WR George Pickens played and much more. We spend a lot of time talking about the Steelers’ final offensive possession of the game as well.

After a long discussion about the play of the Steelers’ offense against the Bengals, Alex and I then go over the play from the team’s defense. We discuss positive performances, a few negative ones, and how CB Cory Trice Jr. played in his extended action as a starter. We make sure to highlight what a great game DT Cameron Heyward had against the Bengals and how OLB T.J. Watt failed to crack the official stat sheet.

Alex and I make sure to hit on the play of the Steelers’ special team units on Saturday night quickly and explain how that phase of the game could have been much better.

The Steelers will now face either the Baltimore Ravens or the Los Angeles Chargers in the Wild Card round of the playoffs, so we quickly go over the well-known scenarios related to their potential opponent next week.

Alex and I chose not to hit listener emails in this show because we will be back on Monday with another episode to cover those.

