The Terrible Podcast — Talking Steelers Vs. Bengals, All-22, Injuries, Mike Tomlin Monday Recap, Arthur Smith & More

Season 15, Episode 75 of The Terrible Podcast is now in the can. In this Tuesday morning episode, Josh Carney sits in for a sick Alex Kozora, and we get right into talking about the Pittsburgh Steelers coming off their Saturday loss to the Cincinnati Bengals. We also go over the Steelers now being set to play the Baltimore Ravens on Saturday night in the Wild Card Round of the 2024 NFL playoffs.

The Steelers have a few dinged-up players heading into this week, so we go over the known status of G Mason McCormick (hand) and CB Donte Jackson (back). We discuss the Steelers possibly needing to make a transaction later this week should McCormick be unable to play against the Ravens.

Steelers HC Mike Tomlin held his weekly press conference on Monday so that gave us a lot to go over. Josh and I discuss several things Tomlin said related to WR Mike Williams, QB Justin Fields, WR George Pickens, and much more.

Josh and I throw around some stats related to Steelers WR Van Jefferson as it relates to his playing time and production this season.

Steelers OC Arthur Smith is reportedly set to interview for a few head coaching jobs, so we go over that news and the likelihood that he leaves Pittsburgh after just one season.

Josh and I move on to discuss what the All-22 from the Steelers’ Week 18 loss to the Bengals showed us on both sides of the football. We also discuss what a tall task the Steelers have ahead of them Saturday night against the Ravens.

Josh and I discuss the Steelers’ quarterback situation quite a bit during this show. Most of that discussion revolves around the position for the 2025 season.

This 125-minute episode also discusses several other minor topics not noted, and we close things by answering a few emails that we recently received from listeners.

