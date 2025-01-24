The Terrible Podcast — Talking Steelers News, Jim Rooney Comments, Russell Wilson, Draft Prospects, Picks & More

Season 15, Episode 83 of The Terrible Podcast is now in the can. In this Friday morning episode, Alex Kozora and I get right to discussing the latest news concerning the Pittsburgh Steelers. We go over Steelers OLB T.J. Watt backing out of the Pro Bowl Games in addition to him being named a finalist for the annual AP Defensive Player of the Year award. We also discuss a few AP award finalists lists that left off Steelers DT Cameron Heyward.

Jim Rooney is in the news this week thanks to several comments that he made about the Steelers during a recent interview. Alex and I go over those controversial comments made by Rooney.

Steelers QB Russell Wilson was on The Pat McAfee Show earlier this week and Alex and I go over the key things he said during that interview. We also discuss the possibility of Wilson reuniting with HC Pete Carroll now that the latter has been named the new head coach of the Las Vegas Raiders.

What will the demand be this offseason for Wilson and Steelers QB Justin Fields with both players scheduled to become unrestricted free agents in March? Alex and I discuss that topic for a bit.

Is there a legitimate chance that Cincinnati Bengals WR Tee Higgins lands in Pittsburgh this offseason? Alex and I discuss my thoughts on that topic based on a post I wrote Thursday.

Alex and I continue to learn more and more about the 2025 NFL Draft class with the annual college all-star games getting underway. We discuss several top defensive linemen we both have studied since our Wednesday show.

The NFL’s conference championship games will take place on Sunday, so Alex and I provide our picks against the spread for both of those contests late in this show.

This 120-minute episode also discusses several other minor topics not noted in the recap.

