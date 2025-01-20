The Terrible Podcast — Talking Steelers News, Divisional Round Takeaways, Franchise QB Talk, Two DT Draft Prospects & More

Season 15, Episode 81 of The Terrible Podcast is now in the can. In this Monday morning episode, Alex Kozora and I get right to discussing the four Divisional Round playoff games that were played over the weekend. We discuss our main takeaways from those games.

All four remaining teams in the playoffs this year have franchise-type quarterbacks, so we go over that and how it relates to the Pittsburgh Steelers. We go over the reality that the Steelers are unlikely to land a franchise quarterback in the 2025 NFL Draft and how the team is more than likely to move forward in the short-term with QB Justin Fields if it can re-sign him.

The Steelers have re-signed RB Jonathan Ward to a Reserve/Future contract as of Monday morning, so Alex and I go over that news. We also go over other Steelers-related news from the weekend, and that includes DBs coach Grady Brown interviewing with the Atlanta Falcons for their defensive coordinator opening.

The Steelers seem set to move Broderick Jones over to left tackle in 2025, so Alex and I discuss the possibility of that happening. We discuss whether that will automatically make Jones a better player, or not. We also discuss the Steelers’ need to add a veteran backup tackle this offseason and we both wonder if veteran Kelvin Beachum might be such a candidate due to his history, experience and expected cost.

Alex and I both spent time over the weekend looking at a defensive lineman prospect in the 2025 NFL Draft class. We go over what each of us learned about Mississippi DL Walter Nolen and Oregon DL Derrick Harmon.

Later in this show, Alex and I look ahead to the College Football Playoffs Championship that will take place Monday night, and we give our picks for that contest.

Finally, Alex and I get to several more of the emails that listeners have sent us since the Steelers’ season-ending loss in the Wild Card Round of the playoffs.

This 94-minute episode also discusses several other minor topics not noted in the recap.

