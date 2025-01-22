The Terrible Podcast — Talking Steelers’ Future Team Leaders, News, PFF Free Agent Contract Projections & More

Season 15, Episode 82 of The Terrible Podcast is now in the can. In this Wednesday morning episode, Alex Kozora and I get right to discussing the latest news concerning the Pittsburgh Steelers. We go over the Reserve/Future signing the Steelers made since our last show and how it’s looking increasingly likely that OC Arthur Smith will remain in Pittsburgh for at least another season.
Steelers S Miles Killebrew was named a Pro Bowl Games replacement on Wednesday, so we make sure to hit that bit of news as well.
The eighth episode of the AFC North version of Hard Knocks aired Tuesday night so Alex and I go over the parts that included the Steelers. We discuss what HC Mike Tomlin said to his team to wrap up the 2024 season and go over the conversion that CB Joey Porter Jr. had with DB coach Grady Brown.
Alex and I discuss the Steelers player who is the face of the franchise and team leader right now and which players, if any, are poised to assume that role or roles once DT Cameron Heyward retires.
Pro Football Focus recently released its top 75 free agents for the upcoming offseason along with the contract projections for each. Alex and I go over the five Steelers players on PFF’s list and also discuss a few others on it the team might be interested in pursuing during free agency. We spend a lot of time discussing the projected contracts of QB Justin Fields and QB Russell Wilson for obvious reasons.
With draft season now here, Alex wonders if the Steelers might have interest in Alabama QB Jalen Milroe. Alex will be posting the draft profile he did on Milroe soon.
Finally, Alex and I get to several more of the emails that listeners have sent us over the course of the last several days.
This 97-minute episode also discusses several other minor topics not noted in the recap.
