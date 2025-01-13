The Terrible Podcast — Talking Steelers’ Free Agent List, Possible Cuts, Mike Tomlin Report, Staff Decisions & More

Season 15, Episode 78 of The Terrible Podcast is now in the can. In this Monday morning episode, Alex Kozora and I get right back to discussing Pittsburgh Steelers HC Mike Tomlin on the heels of the team being eliminated from the playoffs by the Baltimore Ravens on Saturday night.

We talk about the reports surfacing since Saturday night concerning the Steelers sticking with Tomlin as their head coach. We discuss how that’s not shocking. We also discuss whether this could now be the beginning of the end for Tomlin in Pittsburgh.

Will the Steelers make any changes to their coaching staff this offseason? Alex and I go over the coaches who could be out in the coming weeks and why.

Should the Steelers consider changing a few long-standing precedents that are in place? Alex and I go over a short list of those precedents that I came up with.

Moving past about Tomlin, Alex and I go over the list of Steelers players who are scheduled to become free agents this offseason. We go through the list player by player. Alex and I also discuss several players currently under contract for the 2025 season who might have their deal terminated by the start of the new league year in March.

What are some of the biggest needs the Steelers have heading into draft season? Alex and I wonder if another defensive lineman might possibly be in play in the first round of the 2025 NFL Draft. We also quickly pass along the news that the Steelers are slated to select 21st in the first round of the 2025 NFL Draft as of Sunday night.

Later in this show, Alex and I finally get to several of the emails listeners have sent us since the Steelers’ loss to the Ravens.

This 127-minute episode also discusses several other minor topics not noted in the recap.

