The Terrible Podcast — Steelers Vs. Bengals Preview, Injury Report, Transactions, Coordinator Comments & More

Season 15, Episode 73 of The Terrible Podcast is now in the can. In this Friday morning episode, Alex Kozora and I get right into talking about the Pittsburgh Steelers as they continue to prepare to play the visiting Cincinnati Bengals on Saturday night at Acrisure Stadium,

There is quite a bit of housekeeping to get to early in the show concerning the team’s Week 18 injury report and transactions the team made a few days ago. We discuss the 21-day windows being opened on WR Roman Wilson, DL Logan Lee, and ILB Cole Holcomb and how all three players might not make it back to the active 53-man roster before the team’s season ends.

CB Donte Jackson (back) enters the weekend listed as questionable so we discuss his situation and how it could impact the Saturday night inactive list for the Steelers. We also go over the Bengals’ injury report heading into the weekend and specifically, a few players listed on it.

We move on to discuss the four Steelers players voted to the Pro Bowl Games this year and the merit of each one. We also discuss OLB T.J. Watt being voted the team’s MVP for the 2024 season. We also go over C Zach Frazier being voted the team’s top rookie of 2024 and OLB Alex Highsmith being the winner of the annual Chief Award.

Steelers coordinators Arthur Smith and Teryl Austin both held their weekly media sessions a few days ago, so Alex and I parse the meaningful things that each had to say during his session.

With the Saturday night game against the Bengals now on tap, Alex and I give our full preview of that contest. We address both sides of the football for each team and what the Steelers likely need to do Saturday night to close out their 2024 regular season with a win.

Later in this show, Alex and I give our picks for all of the Week 18 NFL games, and that obviously includes our final score predictions for the Steelers’ game against the Bengals.

This 105-minute episode also discusses several other minor topics not noted, and we close things by answering a few emails that we recently received from listeners.

