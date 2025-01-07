The Forgotten Play That Helped The Bengals Beat The Steelers

A weekly series I’ll do that captures the forgotten and hidden plays that helped the Pittsburgh Steelers win or lose. Not the touchdowns, turnovers, or plays that will make the Monday morning highlights – the little ones that, looking back, played a key role in the outcome. I’ll start with a hidden moment that helped the Cincinnati Bengals beat the Steelers in Week 18.

Pat Freiermuth’s Stumble

Yesterday, we dove into the Steelers’ terrible 2-minute drill at the end of the game. But things weren’t any better in the first half. After CB Beanie Bishop Jr.’s interception, Pittsburgh had a prime chance to kick a field goal at least, tie the game at 10 at the half, and get the ball to start the third quarter.

On 1st and 10, QB Russell Wilson hit TE Pat Freiermuth on a 5-yard out route. Pitch and catch, and the Bengals are playing off-coverage, allowing Freiermuth to turn upfield. He seems poised to pick up the first down. But he stumbles close to the sticks and goes out of bounds short of the marker.

Initially ruled a first down, the play was quickly reviewed and correctly changed to second-and-short.

From there, you know where the rest of this goes. Wilson’s failed QB sneak the next play, which seemed like such a gimmie that it’s hard to believe he couldn’t convert. That led to a fourth-down failure, and RB Jaylen Warren stuffed short.

Pittsburgh turned the ball over on downs and gave Cincinnati the football in Steelers’ territory. The Bengals picked up three points to end the half when it should’ve been the Steelers marching for three. That extended their lead heading into the break, a game they would win by 2 points.

I know Freiermuth was trying to get out of bounds here. And maybe his sideline fumble against the Kansas City Chiefs made him more cautious than trying to run through or reach out past the marker. But this is a first down he’s gotta pick up. There’s no excuse for the Steelers’ next two plays failing, but those are remembered more than this moment. As is the last play Freiermuth couldn’t make, a fourth down drop right through his hands to end the game.