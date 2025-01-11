T.J. Watt Wants To Put ‘Hand In The Pile,’ Add To Steelers Playoff Legacy

The Pittsburgh Steelers drafted T.J. Watt back in 2017. Since then, he’s been one of the best players in the NFL, and has become the franchise’s cornerstone. Throughout his career, he’s been everything Steelers fans could dream of and more. However, there is one thing Watt has yet to accomplish. Winning a playoff game.

During Watt’s rookie season, the Steelers earned a first-round bye. They hosted the Jacksonville Jaguars in the divisional round, who shockingly won 45-42. Since, Pittsburgh’s gone one-and-done in each postseason appearance, including losses to the Cleveland Browns, Kansas City Chiefs and Buffalo Bills.

Watt didn’t play in Pittsburgh’s wild card loss last year. Still, he has lost all three playoff games he’s participated in. When thinking of the great career Watt’s compiled so far, it’s hard to imagine that the future hall of famer hasn’t won a playoff game. That’s something he’s well aware of. Watt shared his desire to end that streak with WMBS’ George Von Benko, in an interview which aired on Saturday.

“As a member of the Pittsburgh Steelers, there’s so many guys that have done so much more than just win one playoff game in this building,” Watt said. “Six Super Bowl championships. That’s a lot of guys who have done a lot of work, a lot of playoff wins. I just want to be able to put my hand in the pile and be a part of something special. And you can’t do that if you don’t win a playoff game, first and foremost.”

The fact that Watt, one of the Steelers most iconic players in the 21st century, hasn’t won a playoff game yet is indicative of the franchise as a whole. Throughout their history, Pittsburgh’s seen years and years of success. They’re still successful now, with four postseason appearances in five years. However, the playoff success just hasn’t been there, which results in a lot of pressure being put upon the organization.

Despite being one of the greatest players in franchise history, if Watt were to retire today, he’d have none of the postseason accolades that other Pittsburgh legends possess. Watt does think his team comes into Saturday’s showdown with confidence, as he expressed to Von Benko.

“A lot of these guys in this locker room weren’t supposed to be here,” Watt said. “And look at us. We didn’t get to where we are because we listened to what other people told about us….We’re very confident, we’re very humble throughout it all.”

Pittsburgh will need to carry that underdog motivation into Saturday’s game. The sportsbooks aren’t giving the Steelers much of a chance, but Pittsburgh’s had their fare share of success against the Baltimore Ravens in the past. With a win, Watt will earn his first career playoff victory, and hopefully conjure up some more postseason success from there on.