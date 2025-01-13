Steelers Will Have 21st Pick Of 2025 NFL Draft

With their 2024 season over, the Pittsburgh Steelers will pick 21st overall in the 2025 NFL Draft when the first round kicks off April 24 in Green Bay.

Their slot was determined based off the weekend’s result of playoff games. Starting with the Steelers loss to the Baltimore Ravens in Saturday’s Wild Card game while the Denver Broncos loss to the Buffalo Bills and Tampa Bay Buccaneers loss to the Washington Commanders locked in the Steelers’ selection.

Though free agency will plug holes in the roster, the Steelers could still have a variety of needs come April’s draft. Quarterback outlook remains murky with Russell Wilson and Justin Fields pending free agents, neither making a slam-dunk case to return next season as starter. Both have expressed a desire to return. Pittsburgh won’t be in position to draft one of the classes’ top arms and it’s considered a weak quarterback class, making the odds of them using a first-rounder on the position low. Still, they could add depth later on in the weekend, especially if No. 3 QB Kyle Allen, also a free agent, doesn’t return.

Running back could be addressed with RB Najee Harris a pending free agent looking unlikely to return. Boise State’s Ashton Jeanty probably won’t be on the board when the Steelers’ pick but it’s a strong class that will give Pittsburgh plenty of options even if they wait until Day Two to add.

Wide receiver is one of the biggest problems on the roster. With little production outside of WR George Pickens and 2024 rookie Roman Wilson having his year lost due to injuries, the Steelers need an infusion of talent. Pickens and Calvin Austin III are also entering the final year of their rookie deals with Pickens potentially angling for a big-money extension the team might not be willing to give. Since 2000, Pittsburgh’s only used a first-round pick on a receiver twice, Plaxico Burress in 2000 and Santonio Holmes in 2006, but this year could be the third.

The Steelers’ defensive line is aging and could use a facelift. Cam Heyward had a historic season at age-35 but Larry Ogunjobi may not be with the team in 2025 after a quiet season that saw him lose snaps to second-year NT Keeanu Benton. After allowing nearly 300 rushing yards to the Ravens, fortifying the front and run defense should be a priority.

Cornerback could also be considered. Veteran Donte Jackson led the Steelers with five interceptions but waned down the stretch with nagging injuries that limited his availability. CB Cory Trice Jr. has the physical tools but the team might not be ready to commit to him as their full-time starter opposite Joey Porter Jr. Slot corner is unlikely to be addressed in the first-round but could be added later to compete with Beanie Bishop Jr.

Pittsburgh’s last draft pick with the 21st overall selection occurred in 1990, selecting Liberty TE Eric Green in the first round. It’s also the selection used to take Texas Tech DT Gabe Rivera in 1983, passing up hometown kid Pitt QB Dan Marino in the process. Rivera would be paralyzed in a car accident during his rookie season, ending his career. LB Robin Cole was also drafted 21st overall in 1977. But WR Lynn Swann is the franchise’s best 21st overall selection, taken in the first round out of USC during the team’s historic 1974 NFL Draft.

With the season over, we’re shifting into draft-mode. We have crews ready to head to this year’s Shrine Bowl, Senior Bowl, and NFL Combine later this offseason. And we’ll soon get started posting our 2025 NFL Draft scouting reports on prospects of all calibers.