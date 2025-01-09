Steelers’ Wild Card Thursday Injury Report: Two Questionable, Roman Wilson Ruled Out

The Pittsburgh Steelers have released their final injury report ahead of their Wild Card game Saturday night against the Baltimore Ravens. Per the team, two offensive linemen are questionable for the postseason contest: OG Mason McCormick (hand) and OT Calvin Anderson (groin). Three players, all on injured lists and not part of the 53-man roster, have been ruled out: WR Roman Wilson (hamstring), LB Cole Holcomb (knee), and DL Logan Lee (calf). Anderson also remains on injured reserve and not on the 53-man roster.

Everyone else has no game status and is expected to play. That includes DT Cam Heyward (illness), K Chris Boswell (illness), TE MyCole Pruitt (knee), and CB Donte Jackson (knee). Boswell didn’t practice Thursday but has no game status for Saturday.

Steelers Thursday Injury Report

DNP

K Chris Boswell (illness – no game status)

Limited

Mason McCormick (hand – questionable)

Full

WR Roman Wilson (hamstring – out)

OL Calvin Anderson (groin – questionable)

OG Isaac Seumalo (rest – no game status)

TE MyCole Pruitt (knee – no game status)

DT Cam Heyward (illness – no game status)

DL Logan Lee (calf – out)

LB Cole Holcomb (knee – out)

CB Donte Jackson (back – no game status)

Overall, the Steelers are healthy heading into the playoffs. Jackson is poised to return after missing Weeks 17 and 18 with a recurring back injury. Battling the flu since last Friday, Heyward will suit up and will search for his second-career playoff win. He practiced today after missing Tuesday and Wednesday’s sessions.

Boswell missed Wednesday’s practice with an illness, possibly catching the same bug Heyward had, but will play against the Ravens. Having a historically good season, his leg will be needed though Pittsburgh’s offense must be less reliant on him in order to beat Baltimore.

McCormick broke his hand late in the Steelers’ Week 18 loss to the Bengals. It appeared to happen on this play when RB Cordarrelle Patterson collided with him while releasing into his route. He stayed in the game a handful more snaps before exiting.

Looks like Mason McCormick broke his left hand on this play. Cordarrelle Patterson collided with him releasing out on his route. McCormick stayed in a few more snaps before being replaced. Hard to play Saturday with club on inside hand. #Steelers pic.twitter.com/EItTviKDHV — Alex Kozora (@Alex_Kozora) January 7, 2025

During his Monday press conference, Mike Tomlin said McCormick would be fitted with a cast, but McCormick told reporters he wouldn’t wear one and hopes to play in his first career playoff game. Now, his availability could go down to the wire.

Since returning to practice Tuesday, Anderson has been a full participant throughout the week. But the team has yet to determine if it will activate him to the 53-man roster (a spot is open after the Steelers released WR Scotty Miller late Thursday afternoon). Anderson’s status could depend on McCormick’s health, though he is primarily a tackle whereas McCormick is a guard. Pittsburgh could bolster interior o-line depth by elevating veteran John Leglue from its practice squad, too.

Wilson, Holcomb, and Lee were full participants throughout the week. But since they’ve been ruled out, the Steelers will not activate them from their injured lists to the 53-man roster by Saturday afternoon’s deadline.

The Steelers and Ravens kick off Saturday night at 8 PM/EST.