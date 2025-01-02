Steelers’ Week 18 Thursday Injury Report: Three Ruled Out, Donte Jackson Questionable

The Pittsburgh Steelers have released their final injury report ahead of their regular-season finale Saturday night against the Cincinnati Bengals. Per the team, all three players on injured lists have been ruled out of the game: WR Roman Wilson (hamstring), DL Logan Lee (calf), and LB Cole Holcomb (knee). CB Donte Jackson (back) is questionable. Wilson practiced fully Thursday but won’t be activated from injured reserve.

All others don’t carry game statuses and are expected to play. That includes QB Justin Fields (abdominal), RB Jaylen Warren (ribs), CB Joey Porter Jr. (knee), and WR Ben Skowronek (hip). All four practiced fully Thursday.

The only Steelers who did not go full today were Jackson. Holcomb, and Lee. All were limited participants.

Steelers’ Thursday Injury Report

DNP

None

Limited

DL Logan Lee (calf – out)

LB Cole Holcomb (knee – out)

CB Donte Jackson (back – questionable)

Full

QB Justin Fields (abdominal – no game status)

QB Russell Wilson (rest – no game status)

RB Jaylen Warren (ribs – no game status)

WR Ben Skowronek (hip – no game status)

WR Roman Wilson (hamstring – out)

OG Isaac Seuamlo (rest – no game status)

CB Joey Porter Jr. (knee – no game status)

Overall, the Steelers are a healthy bunch heading into Week 18. After getting back several reinforcements against the Kansas City Chiefs on Christmas Day, the team will get back Porter and Skowronek, two players who missed Week 17. Porter practiced fully all week while Skowronek returned to full status Thursday.

Fields is also slated to return after missing the past two games with an abdominal injury. He will serve as Russell Wilson’s backup and possible situational player to utilize his legs and rushing ability.

Jackson has battled a back issue for several weeks and missed one game because of it. He told reporters earlier today that his back injury flared up this week, leaving him limited the final two days of the week and his status uncertain. If he can’t play, James Pierre and/or Cory Trice Jr. will handle his snaps.

Lee, Wilson, and Holcomb remain on their respective injured lists. They’ll continue practicing ahead of the team’s Wild Card game with the hopes of being activated next week. Lee and Wilson’s rookie years have essentially been wiped out while Holcomb returned to practice earlier this week for the first time since suffering a serious knee injury in November 2023.

The Steelers and Bengals kick off Saturday night at 8 PM/EST.