Steelers’ Wednesday Injury Report: Chris Boswell Misses Practice With Illness

The Pittsburgh Steelers had a better-than-expected injury outlook on Tuesday for their initial injury report of the week. Today, they practiced at Acrisure Stadium.

Like yesterday, the main three things to watch will be Cam Heyward’s illness, Donte Jackson’s back and Mason McCormick’s hand. All three things seem to have an optimistic outlook for Saturday. Heyward was never in question as he played through the flu (and had a great game) last Saturday. The main thing to watch will be whether that illness spreads across the roster throughout the week.

Here is the Steelers’ Wednesday practice report, per a release from the Steelers.

Steelers’ Wednesday Injury Report

DNP

DT Cameron Heyward (illness)

K Chris Boswell (illness)

TE MyCole Pruitt (knee)

Limited

OG Mason McCormick (hand)

Full

WR Roman Wilson (hamstring)

LB Cole Holcomb (knee)

CB Donte Jackson (back)

DL Logan Lee (calf)

OT Calvin Anderson (groin)

OG Isaac Seumalo (NIR – rest)

Seumalo returned to practice after his veteran day of rest on Tuesday. No surprise there, but McCormick remained limited today. He said Tuesday that he is optimistic he will play Saturday but tomorrow should be pretty important for his availability. If the Steelers don’t believe he will be able to play, they might need to make a roster move to ensure they have the mandated number of linemen active.

Heyward remains out with his illness. Nothing to panic about yet, especially since he played through it last week. What is concerning is that we now have a second illness. Boswell did not practice today with an illness. There is no way of knowing if that is the flu, but if it is, that could mean there are more issues coming on Friday and into Saturday on game day. Considering the Steelers won their first game against the Ravens with six field goals, Boswell needs to be 100 percent for this game.

Pruitt moved in the wrong direction on the injury report with a knee issue. He was limited on Tuesday and now failed to practice. It’s looking like he won’t end up being available.