Steelers Vs. Ravens Wild Card Round: PFF Grades And Total Snaps

Abysmal showing, unable to flip the script for a five-game losing streak to the Ravens, and no playoff wins since 2016 still. Ouch. Pittsburgh’s offense was non-existent in the first half, and the run defense had no answers for Lamar Jackson and Derrick Henry in the 28-14 loss.
In this article I will provide data from Pro Football Focus (PFF) and takeaways from watching the film.
Offense:
Excellent (90-Plus Grades):
NONE.
Great (80-Plus Grades):
Three players. WR Mike Williams was the highest grade on offense (84.9 grade, 9 snaps). The low usage unfortunately continued, despite the offense needing to pull out all the stops in the postseason. Got two targets on these low snaps, with his one catch a nice 3rd and 5 slot fade, a nice concept for a pretty go ball and catch with YAC for 37 yards. The incompletion pointed to lack of consistency on offense though, thrown ahead of him.
QB Russell Wilson (81.4, 44) had another rollercoaster of highs-and-lows. Passing stats point to a strong day: 20/29, 270 yards, 2 TDs, 0 INTs, 4 big-time-throws (season-high), zero turnover-worthy plays, and pushing the ball more. The latter was mostly game circumstance, very dink and dunk first half that opened up in the second.
Took four sacks, and though some OL deserve blame, he was antsy and invited pressure and quick to throwaways (four). A batted pass and two drops made for a season-high 91.7 adjusted completion rate (no throwaways/drops), and also had a 121.3 QB rating. The horrendous slow start was the big problem, and couldn’t dig out of the early hole, a big worry going into the game.
WR George Pickens (80.8, 36) caught all five targets for 85 yards, including a pretty go-ball between two defenders, spinning to avoid the tackle for YAC and the house call late third quarter to cut the deficit to 28-14. Bit of hope in this moment, but ended up being the final score. Pickens had another 26-yard explosive toe-tap, thankfully not a pass interference after getting one early in the game. Wasn’t targeted until late second quarter, confusingly.
Good (70-Plus Grades):
Three also, all linemen. C Zach Frazier (75.0, 46) was once again the highest grade on the unit, deservingly. I noted more pass blocking issues, compared to an overall nice day run blocking. PFF leaned the other way, with an 83.2 PBLK including no sacks or pressures, and a respectable 72.1 RBLK. One of the more consistent performers in 2024, nice rookie year.
G Spencer Anderson (73.5, 46) stepped up admirably overall in Mason McCormick’s absence (out-broken hand). He graded out at 83.2 PBLK and 72.1 RBLK. I noted most issues were lost reps/assignments in pass blocking, but did allow just one pressure (a hurry). The run game just couldn’t get it going against their tough run defense, deserving credit.
T Calvin Anderson (73.2, 29) also filled in well after LT Dan Moore was lost in game. He played surprisingly well, thankfully, with a 72.6 RBLK that led the OL, and 71.9 PBLK. Lost his fair share of reps too, but where I was most impressed was some solid pass pro that was intriguing to see.
The Bad (Below 50 Grades):
Just two, surprisingly. G Isaac Seumalo (49.0, 46) didn’t have his most impactful game, to say the least. PFF grades were 58.6 PBLK and 55.3 RBLK. Allowed two pressures, including a hurry and QB hit. Also had an untimely late third quarter false start, the second of two consecutive penalties as Pittsburgh was trying to come back. One step forward, two steps back (or more).
The lowest grade on offense was TE Darnell Washington (42.5, 21). Graded well in PBLK (71.6), but otherwise a 48.0 REC and 40.1 RBLK. The latter is his calling card, which has been good overall this year, but wasn’t great when it mattered most in the playoffs. Plenty of blame to pass around, but need more dominance from him in these rivalry and postseason games.
Defense:
Excellent (90-Plus Grades):
NONE.
Great (80-Plus Grades):
The highest grade on defense was LB Elandon Roberts (80.9, 47). Here’s his grades: 84.8 TACK, 82.0 RDEF (both team-highs), 67.3 PRUSH, 50.0 COV. Had a team-high 14 tackles, one of the few bright spots against their potent ground attack overall. Six tackles were stops, including near the line of scrimmage, his MO. He did fail to see the RB leak out late though, leaving him wide open for the five-yard TD, just before halftime for a 21-0 deficit.
Good (70-Plus Grades):
Four here. S Miles Killebrew (77.7, 8). Played sparingly, and all run defense snaps. 72.8 TACK, 71.9 RDEF. Two combined tackles, with no stops. Did assist in bringing Henry down on one, solidly, and noted setting the edge as well.
DL Keeanu Benton (74.5, 30) graded higher than I expected. 79.8 PRUSH, 71.5 TACK, 66.1 RDEF. Had one pressure, a hurry, and thought that grade was too strong. Five combined tackles, two run stops on the first drive. But as we’ve often seen from him, hot starts tend to cool off through games, and noted him losing the vast majority of his reps, unfortunately.
DL Isaiahh Loudermilk (72.6, 33) played more than usual, and was one of the better run defenders on the line for Pittsburgh. 71.6 RDEF, 71.1 TACK, 55.1 PRSH. No pressures were an issue, but was the most gap sound of rotational run defenders, and two of his three tackles were run stops.
S Damontae Kazee (71.5, 23) had some solid tackles in run defense. 80.1 TACK (three tackles, two stops), 72.0 RDEF. 61.9 COV was his lowest grade, seemingly a bit low with the majority of my notes positive, including a nice third down rep.
The Bad (Below 50 Grades):
Five players. DL Larry Ogunjobi (49.2, 55) was expected, thoroughly struggling throughout the game in my notes. Some plays were made, but not nearly enough from the starter, and a factor in such a poor defensive outing, particularly the against the run. 62.0 PRSH (two pressures), 46.6 RDEF, 26.5 TACK. Had two combined tackles, but also missed two opportunities when he did get to the ball carrier. Rough.
LB Patrick Queen (45.1, 73) had ten combined tackles and a nice tackle for loss on a first half reception. Did have five total stops, a couple against the run including his share of issues: gaps, angles, and a missed tackle. Often those went for big plays and/or TDs to boot. 64.5 TACK, 63.0 COV, 50.6 PRSH, 41.9 RDEF.
S Minkah Fitzpatrick (41.5, 74). Worst game of the season in my opinion. Did have nine combined tackles, but two misses including the wrong side of a stiff-arm by Henry, and was actually quite weak across all facets of play overall: 50.9 TACK, 49.2 RDEF, and 44.2 COV. The latter was his worst mark of the entire season, another painful fact in the loss.
DL Montravius Adams (33.6, 19) was another culprit in Pittsburgh’s run defense issues. He had the lowest 32.8 RDEF of the team, including losses on multiple explosives and touchdowns. Had one assisted tackle, a three-yard run stop, and no missed tackles. So a 67.3 TACK as his highest grade makes sense. He did get a bit of pass rush push, only noting a couple losses on seven pass rush snaps, but had no pressures. 65.4 PRUSH.
CB Cam Sutton was the lowest graded defender (32.7, 17). Among the terrible news was being another stiff-arm victim on a missed tackle, getting Baltimore to the red zone before halftime, cashing in 21-0 at halftime. His two tackles were in coverage, namely getting beat bad by a TE (familiar story) in man-to-man allowing the catch and conversion, hate that plan/matchup. Simply wasn’t good enough in 2024. 30.0 COV (worst on team, 29.3 TACK.
Special Teams:
Excellent (90-Plus Grades):
NONE.
Great (80-Plus Grades):
Ben Skowronek was the highest grade on special teams (83.0, 11). He had a great overall day as a gunner, including a tackle for loss on a muffed punt and downing one within the first three punts. Also had good punt blocking on a return late.
Good (70-Plus Grades):
NONE.
The Bad (Below 50 Grades):
Two players. James Pierre (46.5, 18) was up and down, but heavily dinged for an illegal touching penalty after stepping out of bounds. Had some good gunner reps, particularly early, and hit or miss as a blocker on punt returns.
The lowest grade on special teams was Kazee (32.4, 3) also lands here with a penalty, a running into the kicker late third quarter. I get the aggressiveness and wanting to make the playdown 28-14, but wasn’t getting there and could have pulled up, one of many costly mistakes for Pittsburgh in this one.
Surprises:
- – Wilson higher than expected 81.4, his best mark of 2024.
- – DL Keeanu Benton higher than anticipated 74.5 grade.
- – P Corliss Waitman lower than expected 59.0 grade.
Plenty more, who were yours?
STEELERS VS. RAVENS SUPER WILD CARD ROUND SNAPS:
SNAP LEADERS SUPER WILD CARD ROUND:
OFF- B. Jones, I. Seumalo, S. Anderson. Z. Frazier.
DEF- M. Fitzpatrick.
ST- J. Moon.
Thanks for reading and let me know your thoughts in the comments.