Steelers Vs. Ravens 2024 Wild Card Week: Game Time, Line, Weather, Injuries, TV & Radio Schedule

2024 Wild Card Week

Baltimore Ravens (11-6) vs. Pittsburgh Steelers (10-7)

Kickoff: 8 PM/ET, Jan. 11, 2024

Site: M&T Bank Stadium (71,008) • Baltimore, MD

Playing Surface: Natural Grass

TV Coverage: Amazon Prime (national)

Announcers: Al Michaels (play-by-play), Kirk Herbstreit (analysis), and Kaylee Hartung (sideline)

Local Radio: Steelers Radio Network – WDVE-FM (102.5)/WBGG-AM (970)

Announcers: Rob King (play-by-play), Craig Wolfley (analysis), Missi Matthews (sideline), Max Starks (sideline)

Odds per MyBookie.ag: Ravens -9.5

Trends:

Pittsburgh are 8-4 ATS in their last 12 games.

The total has gone UNDER in 4 of Pittsburgh’s last 5 games.

Pittsburgh are 1-4 SU in their last 5 games.

Pittsburgh are 4-1 ATS in their last 5 games against Baltimore.

Pittsburgh are 8-2 SU in their last 10 games against Baltimore.

The total has gone OVER in 6 of Pittsburgh’s last 7 games on the road.

Pittsburgh are 4-1 ATS in their last 5 games when playing on the road against Baltimore.

Pittsburgh are 6-3 ATS in their last 9 games against an opponent in the American Football Conference conference.

Pittsburgh are 10-4 SU in their last 14 games against an opponent in the American Football Conference North division.

Pittsburgh are 13-7 SU in their last 20 games played on a Saturday.

Baltimore are 5-1 ATS in their last 6 games.

The total has gone OVER in 10 of Baltimore’s last 13 games.

Baltimore are 5-1 SU in their last 6 games.

The total has gone UNDER in 8 of Baltimore’s last 9 games against Pittsburgh.

Baltimore are 6-1 SU in their last 7 games at home.

Baltimore are 1-4 ATS in their last 5 games when playing at home against Pittsburgh.

Baltimore are 6-1 SU in their last 7 games against an opponent in the American Football Conference conference.

The total has gone OVER in 5 of Baltimore’s last 6 games against an opponent in the American Football Conference North division.

The total has gone UNDER in 11 of Baltimore’s last 15 games played in January.

Baltimore are 4-1 ATS in their last 5 games played on a Saturday.

Steelers Injuries:

LB Cole Holcomb (knee/PUP) – Out

DE Logan Lee (calf/IR) – Out

WR Roman Wilson (hamstring/IR)

T Calvin Anderson (groin/IR) – Questionable

G Mason McCormick (hand) – Questionable

Ravens Injuries:

WR Zay Flowers (knee) – Out

WR Deonte Harty (knee, not injury related – personal matter) – Questionable

Weather:

BALTIMORE WEATHER



Game Release:

steelers_jan_11_2025_at_baltimore-ravens_weekly_release

Flipcard:

steelers-ravens--wild-card-week-19-flipcard

Game Capsule:

pit-bal-wil-card-week-capsule-2024