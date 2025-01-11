Steelers Vs. Ravens 2024 Wild Card Week: Game Time, Line, Weather, Injuries, TV & Radio Schedule

2024 Wild Card Week
Baltimore Ravens (11-6) vs. Pittsburgh Steelers (10-7)
Kickoff: 8 PM/ET, Jan. 11, 2024
Site: M&T Bank Stadium (71,008) • Baltimore, MD
Playing Surface: Natural Grass
TV Coverage: Amazon Prime (national)
Announcers: Al Michaels (play-by-play), Kirk Herbstreit (analysis), and Kaylee Hartung (sideline)
Local Radio: Steelers Radio Network – WDVE-FM (102.5)/WBGG-AM (970)
Announcers: Rob King (play-by-play), Craig Wolfley (analysis), Missi Matthews (sideline), Max Starks (sideline)
Odds per MyBookie.ag: Ravens -9.5
Trends:
Pittsburgh are 8-4 ATS in their last 12 games.
The total has gone UNDER in 4 of Pittsburgh’s last 5 games.
Pittsburgh are 1-4 SU in their last 5 games.
Pittsburgh are 4-1 ATS in their last 5 games against Baltimore.
Pittsburgh are 8-2 SU in their last 10 games against Baltimore.
The total has gone OVER in 6 of Pittsburgh’s last 7 games on the road.
Pittsburgh are 4-1 ATS in their last 5 games when playing on the road against Baltimore.
Pittsburgh are 6-3 ATS in their last 9 games against an opponent in the American Football Conference conference.
Pittsburgh are 10-4 SU in their last 14 games against an opponent in the American Football Conference North division.
Pittsburgh are 13-7 SU in their last 20 games played on a Saturday.
Baltimore are 5-1 ATS in their last 6 games.
The total has gone OVER in 10 of Baltimore’s last 13 games.
Baltimore are 5-1 SU in their last 6 games.
The total has gone UNDER in 8 of Baltimore’s last 9 games against Pittsburgh.
Baltimore are 6-1 SU in their last 7 games at home.
Baltimore are 1-4 ATS in their last 5 games when playing at home against Pittsburgh.
Baltimore are 6-1 SU in their last 7 games against an opponent in the American Football Conference conference.
The total has gone OVER in 5 of Baltimore’s last 6 games against an opponent in the American Football Conference North division.
The total has gone UNDER in 11 of Baltimore’s last 15 games played in January.
Baltimore are 4-1 ATS in their last 5 games played on a Saturday.
Steelers Injuries:
LB Cole Holcomb (knee/PUP) – Out
DE Logan Lee (calf/IR) – Out
WR Roman Wilson (hamstring/IR)
T Calvin Anderson (groin/IR) – Questionable
G Mason McCormick (hand) – Questionable
Ravens Injuries:
WR Zay Flowers (knee) – Out
WR Deonte Harty (knee, not injury related – personal matter) – Questionable
Weather:
Game Release:
steelers_jan_11_2025_at_baltimore-ravens_weekly_release
Flipcard:
steelers-ravens--wild-card-week-19-flipcard
Game Capsule:
pit-bal-wil-card-week-capsule-2024