Steelers Vs. Bengals Week 18: PFF Grades And Total Snaps

Catastrophic. The Pittsburgh Steelers end the 2024 season with a fourth-straight loss, to the Cincinnati Bengals 19-17, who won their last five games to keep their playoff hopes temporarily alive. Another slow start from Pittsburgh, particularly the offense, not doing nearly enough in an uncomplimentary defeat.
In this article I will provide data from Pro Football Focus (PFF) and takeaways from watching the film.
Offense:
Excellent (90-Plus Grades):
NONE.
Great (80-Plus Grades):
The highest grade on offense was TE MyCole Pruitt (89.8 grade, 11 snaps). Nine of his opportunities were run blocking, very impactful in my notes and in PFF’s eyes (82.6 RBLK). Included a couple nice pulling blocks, and a nice rep on RB Najee Harris’ on yard rushing TD. Also received a 69.7 PBLK with no pressures or sacks. No receiving targets.
Good (70-Plus Grades):
Three here.
TE Pat Freiermuth (74.7, 49) had 11 targets, 8 catches, and 85 yards. Each led the team. This included a wide-open red zone out route for Pittsburgh’s lone passing TD. Cut the score to 19-14 with eight minutes left, and a refreshingly rare intermediate crosser on 3rd and 9 for 17 yards in late comeback attempts. Had drop on 4th and 12 though, as the final play nail in the coffin was hammered. 76.6 REC, 69.6 PBLK but bad 37.5 RBLK.
QB Russell Wilson (72.7, 61), surprisingly. 17/31 passing (54.8 rate), worst of 2024. Receivers had four drops, two bats, and a throwaway contributed to that. Had the TD to Freiermuth, no interceptions, and two big time throws per PFF. They charted 11 pressures, though untimely sacks made it feel worse. Got rid of it quicker late game. 148 pass yards was second-least of his 2024, not nearly enough in the loss. 71.2 PASS, 63.5 RUN.
WR Mike Williams (72.2, 14) continues to get low usage, confusingly, despite having the lone explosive play for Pittsburgh’s offense. Was yanked right after making a fantastic 3rd and 11 toe-tap go ball catch on the sideline for the 25-yard conversion. The team refuses to adjust to the hot hand enough, or what isn’t working, frustratingly. Miniscule production outside of Freiermuth and Williams. 70.4 REC.
The Bad (Below 50 Grades):
Three again. WR Calvin Austin (43.1, 40) was targeted just once, a 3rd and 8 out that looked to be too rounded, and the throw going outside of him on yet another three-and-out drive. His lack of involvement, along with the infuriating third down issue (4/12, 33.3-percent) was difficult to stomach in this game. 44.0 REC.
Excruciating game for WR George Pickens (42.1, 56). Seven targets, one catch, zero yards. Barf. Drops were among the issues, PFF charting two, though it arguably could have been three. His lone catch was an early screen, lacking outside blocking and stifled. Simply not good enough, including three third down fails, including the waning moments on a miserable throw from Wilson. 42.4 REC, 26.4 DROP,
T Dan Moore (40.2, 61) was the lowest grade on offense. Derailed late in the game, eight-straight pass block losses in my notes to end the game. In totality, PFF had him for four pressures, two hurries, and two sacks. I had him down for even more. 39.3 PBLK, 37.9 RBLK. Though he had losses in the latter, that grade seemed low.
Defense:
Excellent (90-Plus Grades):
NONE.
Great (80-Plus Grades):
Two players. EDGE T.J. Watt was the highest grade on defense (88.8, 59). Six pressures, five hurries, a QB hit with a more impactful pass rush than he’s had in a while. Affected most of the impact plays from teammates: sacks, the interception, and bats. Though the defensive effort was much better as a team than the first matchup, Watt had no tackles, a rare statement. Also was negated in the run game overall. 89.3 PRUSH, 60.8 COV, 59.7 RDEF.
LB Elandon Roberts (82.2, 28) had a nice game overall. He provided good pass rushing on four snaps (81.8) including a pressure, pushed a red zone run out of bounds was a nice play, and noted a good coverage rep too. But a no call hold led to him complaining during the play instead of playing through which was frustrating. 74.0 TACK, 69.4 RDEF, 67.5 COV.
Good (70-Plus Grades):
Five players. CB Beanie Bishop Jr. (77.2, 6) has lost substantial snaps, but made an impact with a tip drill interception, plucking it low before it hit the turf, thankfully. This gave the offense time to do something before halftime, which they could not. 76.2 COV, 60.0 RDEF (one snap).
EDGE Alex Highsmith (77.1, 57) had another good game. Seven pressures, all hurries each led the team. Seven total tackles, three stops, all in run defense. Also provided good coverage on six reps. Were some missed opportunities, and did have an offsides penalty, but largely positive day. 77.6 TACK, 75.0 PRSH, 73.7 RDEF, 66.0 COV.
DL Cam Heyward (74.6, 48) didn’t get near the pressure with just one, but his pass rush was impactful on that leading to a sack, and batting a whopping three passes impressively. Had just one assisted tackle, a stop. Largely won his reps despite having the flu, and showing valiant effort despite it. 73.2 PRUSH, 66.8 TACK, 62.2 RDEF.
LB Payton Wilson (73.8, 41) made some encouraging plays, but the day was filled with highs and lows. Had a high 80.6 TACK, with eight combined tackles, but just one for a stop highlights the dink and dunk success by the Bengals against mainly off coverage all game. Provided good coverage, and also forced a fumble on a tackle for loss, but the RB fell on it quickly. 76.6 COV, 57.9 RDEF, 51.1 PRUSH.
S Minkah Fitzpatrick (71.0, 74) was a catalyst of keeping the lid on explosive plays. In fact, they didn’t have any at all. Three tackles, mostly cleanup, but did have one miss on 3rd and 9, allowing an 11-yard gain. 68.2 COV seemed low, 63.3 RDEF, and 42.0 TACK.
The Bad (Below 50 Grades):
Two here. S DeShon Elliott (42.7, 69) had eight combined tackles, largely from cleanup duty as well. Got downhill often, including a screen tackle for a loss of two, and no gain run tackle on the first play of the game. Laid the wood on those and others, along with providing a pressure on his lone pass rush. 82.0 TACK, 59.1 PRSH (too low), 65.1 RDEF, 40.9 COV also low in my opinion considering all the off coverage.
The lowest grade on defense was DL Larry Ogunjobi (36.7, 40). He really struggled in the first half, virtually losing every rep I noted, namely as a pass rusher. Much better after halftime, and some third down pass rushes late in the game. Overall, not good Bob in run defense. 67.3 TACK, 53.8 PRSH, 34.5 RDEF.
Special Teams:
Excellent (90-Plus Grades):
NONE.
Great (80-Plus Grades):
NONE.
Good (70-Plus Grades):
Two here. Ben Skowronek (78.9, 12). Led the team with two tackles, but also missed one on good coverage but a poor tackling angle. Downed a punt as well (that hit him), and wasn’t his best gunner/kick coverage day.
Connor Heyward (71.4, 18). Had a big turnover, recovering a muff that bounced off the opposition just in bounds, very heady and needed play 2:39 left down 19-17 giving his team a chance. Props. But his other reps were hit and miss, negatives including big returns and an assisted tackle on a long 43 yard kick return.
The Bad (Below 50 Grades):
Three here. Nick Herbig (49.0, 20) struggled on return units as well with a few poor reps, and was pancaked on one in punt coverage. Did note on good rep though.
Calvin Austin (37.4, 3) lands in this bad tier as well. On special teams, namely for an unfortunate punt return fumble in the first half, and short returns otherwise.
LS Christian Kuntz is the lowest grade on special teams. Had a low snap which deserves to be dinged, but surely though Austin would be the lowest graded teamer.
Surprises:
- – Russell Wilson higher than expected 72.7 grade.
- – DeShon Elliott’s lower than anticipated 42.7 defensive grade.
- – Calvin Austin not the lowest graded special teamer.
Plenty more, who were yours?
STEELERS WEEK 18 VS. BENGALS & TOTAL REGULAR SEASON SNAPS:
WEEK 18 SNAP LEADERS:
OFF- B. Jones, D. Moore, I. Seumalo, R. Wilson, Z. Frazier.
DEF- J. Porter, M. Fitzpatrick, P. Queen.
ST- J. Moon, N. Herbig.