Steelers Vs. Bengals: Inactives For Week 18

The Pittsburgh Steelers have released their list of inactive players for their Week 18 Sunday night home game against the Cincinnati Bengals. This week’s inactive list is comprised of four healthy scratches.

Inactive for Saturday night for the Steelers are QB Kyle Allen, WR Scotty Miller, DL Dean Lowry, DL Isaiahh Loudermilk, and CB Donte Jackson. Allen is dressed and designated as the team’s emergency third quarterback for Saturday night.

Loudermilk is a bit of a surprise healthy scratch Saturday night. Jackson, who entered the weekend listed as questionable with a back injury, will miss a second game this season on Saturday night.

The good news Saturday night is that the Steelers will have CB Joey Porter Jr., WR Ben Skowronek, and QB Justin Fields all back for this Week 18 contest against the Bengals. All three players missed the Week 17 game with injuries.

The Steelers did not make any elevations from their practice squad on Friday or Saturday afternoon, so the team only needed five inactive players for the Saturday night game against the Bengals.

Steelers’ Inactive Players

QB Kyle Allen (3rd QB)

WR Scotty Miller

DL Dean Lowry

DL Isaiahh Loudermilk

CB Donte Jackson

Bengals’ Inactive Players

DE Sam Hubbard

WR Jermaine Burton

RB Chase Brown

OL Andrew Stueber

WR Charlie Jones

TE Tanner McLachlan

DE Isaiah Thomas