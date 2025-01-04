Steelers Vs. Bengals 2024 Week 18: Game Time, Line, Weather, Injuries, TV & Radio Schedule

2024 Week 18

Cincinnati Bengals (8-8) vs. Pittsburgh Steelers (10-6)

Kickoff: 8:00 PM/ET, Jan. 4, 2024

Site: Acrisure Stadium (68,400) • Pittsburgh

Playing Surface: Natural Grass

TV Coverage: ESPN/ABC/ESPN+ (national)

Announcers: Joe Buck (play-by-play), Troy Aikman (analysis), Lisa Salters (sideline)

Local Radio: Steelers Radio Network – WDVE-FM (102.5)/WBGG-AM (970)

Announcers: Rob King (play-by-play), Craig Wolfley (analysis), Missi Matthews (sideline), Max Starks (sideline)

Odds per MyBookie.ag: Steelers +2.5

Trends:

Cincinnati is 4-1 ATS in its last 5 games.

The total has gone OVER in 7 of Cincinnati’s last 9 games.

Cincinnati is 4-1 SU in its last 5 games.

Cincinnati is 1-4 ATS in its last 5 games against Pittsburgh.

Cincinnati is 1-4 SU in its last 5 games against Pittsburgh.

Cincinnati is 7-1 ATS in its last 8 games on the road.

Cincinnati is 2-6 SU in its last 8 games when playing at Pittsburgh.

The total has gone OVER in 6 of Cincinnati’s last 7 games against an American Football Conference opponent.

Cincinnati is 3-8 SU in its last 11 games against an AFC North opponent.

The total has gone UNDER in 12 of Cincinnati’s last 17 January games.

Pittsburgh is 2-4 ATS in its last 6 games.

Pittsburgh is 2-4 SU in its last 6 games.

The total has gone OVER in 6 of Pittsburgh’s last 9 games against Cincinnati.

Pittsburgh is 4-1 ATS in its last 5 home games.

Pittsburgh is 6-2 SU in its last 8 home games against Cincinnati.

The total has gone OVER in 6 of Pittsburgh’s last 9 games against an American Football Conference opponent.

Pittsburgh is 10-3 ATS in its last 13 games against an AFC North opponent.

Pittsburgh is 5-2 SU in its last 7 January games.

The total has gone UNDER in 13 of Pittsburgh’s last 20 games played on a Sunday.

Bengals Injuries:

DE Sam Hubbard (knee) – Out

RB Chase Brown (ankle) – Questionable

WR Tee Higgins (ankle, knee) – Questionable

WR Charlie Jones (groin) – Questionable

T Amarius Mims (ankle, hand) – Questionable

TE Drew Sample (groin) – Questionable

CB Cam Taylor-Britt (ankle) – Questionable

Steelers Injuries:

ILB Cole Holcomb (knee/PUP) – Out

WR Roman Wilson (hamstring/IR) – Out

DL Logan Lee (calf/IR) – Out

CB Donte Jackson (back) – Questionable

Weather:

PITTSBURGH WEATHER



Game Release:

steelers_jan_4_2025_vs_cincinnati-bengals_weekly_release

Flipcard:

bengals-steelers-week-18-flipcard

Game Capsule:

cin-pit-week-18-capsule-2024