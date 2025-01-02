Steelers Trust Joey Porter Jr. Against Tee Higgins Won’t Be ‘The Same As Last Game’

The last time CB Joey Porter Jr. faced the Bengals, he had his hands full (literally) with WR Tee Higgins. Right now, the Steelers defensive back looks like he is on track to return after missing time due to injury. Meanwhile, the Bengals’ second fiddle is singing sweet melodies. So what’s in store for Porter this time around?

In their last meeting, the officiating crew flagged Porter six times, mostly while covering Higgins. His infractions included four defensive holding penalties and pass interference, along with illegal hands to the face. He even managed to commit two penalties on the same play. But he held Higgins without a catch, according to Pro Football Focus. And the Steelers wanted Porter to get physical with Higgins—they just wanted him to do it cleaner. They need him cleaner this time and expect it.

Joey Porter’s 6 penalties (two declined) yesterday are the most by an NFL CB since Week 3 of the 2022 season. Here’s all six. #Steelers pic.twitter.com/6Iz4DiPzID — Alex Kozora (@Alex_Kozora) December 2, 2024



“The last game [against the Bengals for Joey Porter Jr.], like anything, they’re just learning experiences”, Steelers DC Teryl Austin said, via transcript. “It doesn’t mean this game will be the same as last game. We’ll look to Joey. If he has a good work week then we expect him to play well. And that’s really like we do every week. If guys have good work weeks, we expect them to play well and we move on with that assumption”.

Porter suffered a knee injury against the Baltimore Ravens in Week 16 and missed the Steelers’ last game. He has had time to rest now and looks set to return to the field. They clearly missed him against the Kansas City Chiefs and can hardly afford his absence against the Cincinnati Bengals.

After all, the Bengals have not just Higgins, who is hard enough to cover, but also Ja’Marr Chase. Chase is set to win the receiving Triple Crown this year by leading the NFL in receptions, yards, and touchdowns. Higgins himself has 10 touchdowns this year, and that is after missing five games. And he didn’t even have his best statistical game playing against Porter and the Steelers before that.

The Steelers have to find some way to slow down the Bengals’ passing attack, though how much it matters is yet to be determined. Most likely, they will only be playing for Wild Card seeding. And to have Joey Porter Jr. coming back from a knee injury while Tee Higgins is playing his best is not ideal.

But it’s not like there’s much of a choice or say in the matter, is there? The Steelers are at least finally healthy, Porter the last major starter to work his way back. Even Roman Wilson, Logan Lee, and Cole Holcomb are practicing. Basically the only person not practicing right now is Troy Fautanu.