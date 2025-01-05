Steelers Stock Watch – WR Calvin Austin III

Player: WR Calvin Austin III

Stock Value: Down

Reasoning: Calvin Austin III did the one thing the Steelers could not afford to do, and that was cough up the ball. For the first time all season, the third-year wide receiver fumbled, losing the ball on a punt return. And he did very little else aside from that, an unfortunate end to his regular season.

On another day, the first stock column after this game would have to go to George Pickens. We’re going to be talking a lot about Pickens, though, so he can wait for another day. Instead, I will start with Calvin Austin III, who committed the cardinal sin for a bad offense. He turned the ball over.

Technically, of course, Austin didn’t turn the ball over on offense. At the time that he fumbled, he was returning a punt, though it didn’t hurt the Steelers much directly. The reality is they managed to take the ball back several plays later, but it hurt their ability to score. It came late in the first half, and the Bengals ate up a lot of clock.

Actually, the man who forced Austin to fumble is a familiar name. It was Bengals rookie Shaka Heyward, who is the nephew of Craig Heyward. In other words, he is cousins with Cameron and Connor Heyward. Not that it matters—the fumble still counts.

Offensively, Calvin Austin only saw one target, finishing the finale with zero catches. He ends his third season with 36 catches on 58 targets for 548 yards and four touchdowns. Not a bad season by any means, depending on what role you assign him. As a punt returner, he returned 28 punts for 289 yards and one touchdown.

The Steelers defensed bailed Austin out by getting an interception before the Bengals could score. But the Steelers offense couldn’t do anything with the ball, either. Austin’s lone target was on 3rd and 8, falling incomplete as the Steelers end 3 and out on the opening drive of the second half. He only saw the ball twice more for two short punt returns.

