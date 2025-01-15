Steelers Stock Watch – OLB T.J. Watt

Player: OLB T.J. Watt

Stock Value: Down

Reasoning: In his latest postseason game, Steelers OLB T.J. Watt didn’t offer much of an impact. While he had few pass-rushing opportunities, he posted zero statistics. Part of his numbers were due to the Steelers’ defensive approach, but this is not why they pay him. For a player who is perennially in the DPOY discussion, the outside world holds him to higher standards.

Incredibly, Steelers OLB T.J. Watt has not posted an official statistic in weeks. He did not record a tackle, assist, sack, pass defensed, forced fumble, or interception in Week 18. Then he duplicated that feat against the Ravens, the Steelers going one-and-done in the playoffs yet again.

That is the story of the career of T.J. Watt so far, merely tasting the postseason, but never savoring it. He hasn’t had much time for savoring because his Steelers don’t last long. And while he doesn’t single-handedly lose games, he hasn’t been a difference-maker, either.

Saturday’s loss to the Ravens was the starkest example, though not a unique one. In four career postseason games, T.J. Watt has eight tackles, three for loss, one sack, three passes defensed, and a fumble recovery for a touchdown. He recorded his lone sack and touchdown in the same game against the Chiefs in 2021. But Kansas City outscored the Steelers 42-14 after that, so it didn’t really work out.

That is by far the closest Watt has come to being an impact player in the playoffs, though. In this last game, he didn’t even make it to the stat sheet. He is averaging just two tackles per game, and a quarter of a sack. And he has played in at least 85 percent of each of those games, so he has had opportunities.

To make this very clear once against, T.J. Watt did not have a “bad” game against the Ravens. With that said, it also wasn’t very good, either, and even a “good” game is not sufficient for a player of his caliber. He is supposed to make game-changing plays at key moments, and he didn’t even come close to making one. It has gotten to the point that even he is admitting things need to change.

