Steelers Stock Watch – ILB Cole Holcomb

Player: ILB Cole Holcomb

Stock Value: Up

Reasoning: The Steelers designated Cole Holcomb for return from IR yesterday, which was something of a surprise. While it’s unlikely they have plans for him this year, it gives him an opportunity to begin football activities. The Steelers already have three linebackers in the rotation, though Elandon Roberts is a free agent after this season.

The Steelers offered up some surprising new on Tuesday, the final day of the year, designating ILB Cole Holcomb for return from IR. While that doesn’t mean he’ll play again this season, it is an encouraging sign, nevertheless.

After all, the question was not when Holcomb will play again—it was if. Even he acknowledged that yesterday, so returning to practice is a key milestone. He is still under contract for the 2025 season, so if he can hit the ground running, he could be in line to return to action next year.

Of course, the Steelers didn’t sit idle since Holcomb’s gruesome knee injury in 2023. This offseason, they signed Patrick Queen in free agency and drafted Payton Wilson. Along with Elandon Roberts, they have manned the inside linebacker position.

But Cole Holcomb was a full-time, every-down player before his injury. He may not ever see that again with the Steelers if they like Queen and Wilson enough. But even getting back on the field is a major development for him right now.

Given his injury history, which was already concerning before signing with the Steelers in 2023, it’s unclear if there would even be much of a market for Holcomb. If he hopes to be a full-time starter again, he surely knows there is a long road ahead of him.

That starts with proving himself on the field again, which will take place with the Steelers in 2025. Whether that’s the 2025 season or even in one of the final games of this season, that is yet to be determined, at least as far as those on the outside can know. Holcomb acknowledged he doesn’t know himself whether he’ll ever be activated this year. But he’s not taking likely the opportunity he has in front of him to move around a football field gain.

