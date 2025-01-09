Steelers Stock Watch – DL Cameron Heyward

Player: DL Cameron Heyward

Stock Value: Up

Reasoning: Cameron Heyward wrapped up another excellent regular season, making the Pro Bowl once again. Even while battling the flu, he finished the season strong in the finale, including three batted passes. He is still battling that illness, though, as the Steelers prepare for their first playoff game. Heyward hopes it won’t be their only one—or his last.

At this time a year ago, it’s fair to say Cameron Heyward had many skeptics. Hell, they were still around in August and September, and some even longer than that, I’m sure. But there is no doubt the skeptics lost this round; Heyward clearly proved he wasn’t done.

Though it wasn’t a season-ender, Cameron Heyward played through injury in 2023.3 He missed six games, and the injury clearly affected his performance. That he was also due for a contract extension the following offseason, and he was vocal about wanting it, didn’t help tamp down the outside voices questioning him. He was about to turn 35, after all, and didn’t put up numbers, so what could he have left?

Well, the Steelers decided to roll the dice on Heyward, and so far, they’re winning. Heyward started every game in 2024, recording 71 tackles with 12 for loss. He added eight sacks, 20 hits, and a career-high 11 batted passes.

Although he fell a bit short of double-digit sacks (for a fourth time), Heyward had a very good year. He has already made the Pro Bowl, and an All-Pro nod is likely. Were it not for Joe Burrow, he would have also stood a good chance of winning the Comeback Player of the Year Award.

The thing is, of course, that the season isn’t over. Cameron Heyward has played for the Steelers for 14 years. In that time, he has only experienced three playoff wins, on the field for just one of them. He was injured when they won two games in 2016. You know how hungry he is, and I don’t think a flu is going to stop him from playing his best game on Saturday against the Ravens.

