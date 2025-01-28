Steelers Still Haven’t Discussed George Pickens’ Contract Status, Art Rooney II Confirms

The Pittsburgh Steelers still have a decision to make about WR George Pickens this offseason. While he is under contract for 2025, leaving his status as-is could create complications. The fourth-year receiver is in the final year of his deal, typically when starters receive extensions. Many have suggested that if the Steelers don’t intend to extend him, they should trade him instead.

Addressing the media yesterday, Steelers president Art Rooney II inevitably discussed Pickens. “I still think George has enough talent that we’ve got to try to work and see if we can get him to reach and fulfill the talent that he really has”, he said. “Who knows if we can get there. We’ll see”.

At every turn, the Steelers either make excuses for George Pickens or say he needs to grow. Which tactic they take seems to depend upon how much scrutiny the mercurial receiver is under at the time. If reports are true, a good step would be to get him to start showing up to work on time.

While Rooney spoke about tapping George Pickens’ full potential, he acknowledged the Steelers hadn’t tapped the contract conversation. “No, we haven’t gotten into talking about his contract yet”, he said via 93.7 The Fan.

The Steelers’ 2022 second-round pick, George Pickens finished his third season with 59 catches for 900 yards and three touchdowns. Although he missed three games, his three touchdowns are a new career low. Since coming into the league, he has 174 receptions for 2,841 yards, 12 receiving touchdowns, and one rushing touchdown.

Pickens ranks 22nd in the NFL in receiving yards since entering the league in 2022. He ranks 42nd in receptions and 44th in receiving touchdowns. He was the Steelers’ leading receiver during that time, at least in yards. TE Pat Freiermuth, for example, caught seven touchdowns last year.

One can easily argue that Pickens hasn’t earned a big extension with his production thus far. Three different players caught at least 12 touchdowns this season, never mind over a three-year period. A total of eight different players over the past three years have at least 12 touchdowns in a single season.

While Pickens is supremely talented, he is not supremely productive. He certainly has his highlights, but he also has his share of lowlights. The Steelers’ season finale for the 2024 season was one such lowlight, dropping multiple passes on six targets. He finished the game with one catch for zero yards.

At other times, he appears to be the only player on the field who can make a play for the Steelers. But does he put in the requisite effort to be a professional player worth a $30 million APY contract? If he hasn’t, what are the chances he will be that type of player by this time next year? These are the questions the Steelers have to ask themselves before approaching George Pickens with any contract offer.