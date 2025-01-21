Steelers Sign DB Cameron McCutcheon

The Pittsburgh Steelers have signed DB Cameron McCutcheon to their offseason roster, the team announced Tuesday afternoon.

It is a one-year deal worth $840,000 with zero money guaranteed.

Undrafted out of Western Carolina, he had previously spent time with the Los Angeles Rams. McCutcheon’s signing shouldn’t come as a major surprise considering he worked out for the Steelers twice during the 2024 season. First in September and again in January, the latter often a list of external names the team keeps to build its offseason 90-man roster.

At his 2023 Pro Day, McCutcheon checked in at 6010, 204 pounds with good length of 33-inch arms. A slow 4.57 40-time did him no favors and caused him to fall out of the draft. In 2023, he bounced on and off the Rams’ practice squad before being released at final cutdowns in 2024 and not brought back to the team’s practice squad.

Per Pro Football Focus, he mostly played outside corner in the 2023 preseason, logging 98 such snaps. He also played on multiple special teams units. It was a similar story in 2024, McCutcheon also playing 98 wide cornerback snaps. McCutcheon’s yet to appear in a regular-season game.

McCutcheon’s profile tracks with the big and long corners the Steelers have gravitated toward in the draft, selecting Joey Porter Jr. and Cory Trice in 2023 as the team’s “Avatar” cornerbacks.

Pittsburgh is building cornerback depth at a position that is fairly thin. Donte Jackson, James Pierre, Cam Sutton, and C.J. Henderson are slated to become free agents in March leaving just a handful of players currently under contract for 2025. The Steelers could re-sign any of the above names and figure to add in free agency and/or the draft but McCutcheon will fight for a spot this summer, assuming he makes it that far.

