Steelers-Ravens Wild Card Matchup To Be Broadcast Locally On WPXI

Though the AFC Wild Card matchup between the No. 3 Baltimore Ravens and the No. 6 Pittsburgh Steelers will be broadcast nationally on Amazon Prime Saturday night at 8 p.m., the game will be broadcast in the Pittsburgh market on a local channel for viewers.

Steelers-Ravens Part III can be found on WPXI, as shared by station sports reporter Shelby Cassesse.

WPXI will air Saturday's Steelers/Ravens playoff game locally. — Shelby Cassesse (@ShelbyCassesse) January 6, 2025

The last time the Steelers played on Amazon Prime came in Week 12 against the Cleveland Browns on the road. While that game featured Al Michaels, Kirk Herbstreit and Kaylee Hartung on the call in what became a 24-19 Steelers’ loss in a blizzard, the Week 12 rivalry matchup against the Browns was broadcast locally on WPXI-TV.

Saturday night’s Wild Card matchup against the Ravens will be no different as the national broadcast will occur on Amazon Prime with Michaels, Herbstreit and Hartung, and for those in the local market in Pittsburgh without Amazon Prime, the game can be watched on WPXI.

On top of the local broadcast in the Steelers’ market, 102.5 WDVE will be the home of the Steelers’ Radio Network broadcast, featuring Rob King, Craig Wolfley, Max Starks and Missi Matthews on the radio.

Entering the Wild Card matchup against the Ravens, the Steelers are a big underdog, having entered the playoffs on a four-game losing streak, doing something that has been done just twice in NFL history, that being the 1986 New York Jets.

The Steelers are coming off of a 19-17 loss to the Cincinnati Bengals to close the regular season, capping off a tough final stretch of the season in which the Steelers entered December with a two-game lead in the AFC North, and then blew the two-game lead to the eventual division champion Baltimore Ravens, finishing two games back in second place in the division, setting up a Wild Card round showdown at M&T Bank Stadium.

Kickoff is set for 8 p.m. EST.