Steelers Parting Ways With Najee Harris ‘The Most Likely Outcome’, Labriola Believes

Outside of quarterbacks, RB Najee Harris is the Steelers’ most consequential pending unrestricted free agent. They have some starting linemen hitting the market in Dan Moore Jr. and James Daniels, but they have invested there. Despite his significance, the prevailing view is that Harris will be playing elsewhere in 2025. Even Bob Labriola, writing for the team’s website, agrees.

“Anything is possible, but I believe the most likely outcome is that Najee Harris accepts an offer from another team”, he told a reader who asked if there were any chance of him returning to the Steelers, “for a chance at a fresh start somewhere else”.

The Steelers drafted Najee Harris in the first round in 2021. Since then, he has rushed for over 1,000 yards every season, making the Pro Bowl once. However, the 2024 season was his least productive and efficient, Harris scoring only six touchdowns. His run-success rate of under 44 percent is particularly concerning.

Last May, the Steelers declined the fifth-year option on Harris’ contract. Reports indicated they wanted to see how he would work within Arthur Smith’s offense. Now that the season has passed, it’s hard to draw any conclusions beyond the fact that he didn’t improve.

Of course, he has never been bad, even if he has his flaws. Najee Harris lacks elite speed and vision, but he is physical and durable and has a complete skill set. Chances are he will have a market, especially in a weak year for free agents.

On the other hand, this is supposed to be a very good draft year for running backs. Many teams might hold off on signing this group of veteran running backs. This past season, teams saw they could change their fortunes with backs like Saquon Barkley and Derrick Henry. But with Harris and a post-injury Nick Chubb at the top of the market, the same opportunities aren’t there.

Running back is still comfortably the most affordable skill position, of course. With the exception of Christian McCaffrey, no other back is making more than $14 million per season. Only five are making $10 million per season or more, with Henry making $8 million.

But what will the market look like for Najee Harris, given the weak free agency class but strong draft class? There is Aaron Jones, but he is 31. Even Chubb is 30 now, without even getting into his health. How much more is Harris worth than an AJ Dillon, who missed the 2024 season?

Was the Steelers parting with Najee Harris a foregone conclusion when they declined his fifth-year option? Would he have a guaranteed second contract in Pittsburgh if he had a more productive season in 2024? They still have Jaylen Warren to consider, and he himself is a restricted free agent. Harris has all the time in the world to think about it now.