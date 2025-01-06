Steelers’ ‘Only Recipe For Success’ In Playoffs Is To ‘Corral’ George Pickens, Says Former NFL OL

This week, the Pittsburgh Steelers winning feels like a longshot. They’re heavy underdogs against the Baltimore Ravens, even though they beat them once this year. The Steelers just haven’t been clicking over the past few weeks. Former NFL offensive lineman Kyle Long believes the only way they can win is by getting George Pickens back on track.

“For this team, the only recipe for success is if those leaders corral George Pickens,” Long said Monday on CBS Sports HQ. “Both sides of the ball, I want leadership on both sides of the ball. Make him understand that he is so, so talented, and if he is not going to be productive, the last thing he can do is be counterproductive.

“Drops, explosions mentally, we need to have this guy locked in because you are our only chance offensively. When we are at our best, you are at your best.”

It might be an exaggeration to say having Pickens locked in is their only path to victory, but they probably don’t have much chance if he plays as poorly as he did in Week 18. In a game the Steelers needed to win to gather some momentum, Pickens posted only one catch for zero yards, adding in some huge drops. He was part of the reason the Steelers lost.

The last time the Steelers played the Ravens, Pickens didn’t play due to an injury. However, in their first matchup, Pickens played a huge role in helping the Steelers beat the Ravens. He posted eight catches for 89 yards. If he can give the Steelers that kind of boost, they may fare better against the Ravens this time around.

Long is correct that the Steelers have a much better chance of winning when Pickens is locked in. This season, the Steelers are 1-4 in games where Pickens has 50 or less receiving yards. When Pickens has more than 50 receiving yards, the Steelers are 8-1 this year. When he was hurt, they went 1-2.

Pickens’ impact on the Steelers’ offense cannot be understated. He’s their best weapon, and if he isn’t producing, they can barely move the ball. Unfortunately, he’s his own biggest enemy. Pickens too often allows his emotions to get the best of him.

Last week was arguably Pickens’ worst game in the NFL. He put in a disappointing effort in a game the Steelers could’ve won. That’s the cherry on top of a season where his attitude was almost always in question. This year wasn’t always pretty for Pickens, but if he helps the Steelers win a playoff game, he could silence many of his doubters.