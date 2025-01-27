Steelers OG Isaac Seumalo Headed To Pro Bowl

Pittsburgh Steelers OG Isaac Seumalo is headed to the 2025 Pro Bowl Games next weekend. Seumalo will make the trip as a replacement, his agency tweeted out Monday evening.

Though not confirmed, it seems Seumalo is getting the nod to replace the pair of Kansas City Chiefs’ guards selected to the Pro Bowl who obviously won’t attend now that they’re Super Bowl-bound. Veterans Joe Thuney and Trey Smith were selected on the initial roster but will prepare to take on the Philadelphia Eagles in Super Bowl LIX instead.

Seumalo had never been selected to the Pro Bowl before. It didn’t seem as if the 2024 season would make the case for his first selection, even as a replacement. His season got off to a rocky start, injuring his pectoral muscle in practice shortly before the regular season began. That caused him to miss the first month of the regular season though he remained in the lineup from Week 5 on.

Having an average season, Seumalo showed additional value with his veteran presence. He and veteran left tackle Dan Moore Jr. weren’t vulnerable to the blitzes, stunts, and twists the youthful right side of the Steelers’ line often fell prey to.

Per PFF, Isaac Seumalo graded out as the league’s 26th-best guard in the regular season. He earned higher marks as a run blocker (69.6) than pass protector (63.0).

Signed by the Steelers ahead of the 2023 season, Seumalo has started 30 games over the past two years. Turning 32 later this year, he’s heading into the final year of the three-year contract he signed and could be playing his final year in Pittsburgh.

Other Steelers attending the Pro Bowl this upcoming weekend are DL Cam Heyward, FS Minkah Fitzpatrick, K Chris Boswell, and ST Miles Killebrew. EDGE T.J. Watt was selected but withdrew due to thumb and ankle injuries.