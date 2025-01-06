Steelers ‘Not A Good Draw’ For Ravens, Pair Of ESPN Analysts Believe: ‘Always Give Lamar A Hard Time’

Though the Pittsburgh Steelers are on a four-game losing streak and backing into the playoffs in rather ugly fashion, the matchup in the Wild Card round against the Baltimore Ravens is one that should have the Steelers feeling as good as possible, considering their play down the stretch.

They’re getting an opponent they are very familiar with, and one they’ve had quite a bit of success against over the years. Though the Ravens did just blow them out a few weeks ago, 34-17, in Baltimore, it’s a matchup that should have the Steelers feeling somewhat confident.

It’s also a matchup that is “not a good draw” for Lamar Jackson and the Ravens. That’s how ESPN’s Mike Greenberg and former NFL head coach Rex Ryan feel about the AFC North showdown in the Wild Card round.

Appearing on ESPN’s Get Up Monday morning, Greenberg and Ryan both expressed caution and some concern for the Ravens ahead of their Wild Card matchup against the Steelers.

“I don’t think this is a good draw. I know people think that the Steelers are terrible and one and done and all that kind of stuff, and maybe against anyone else they are, but I do not think the Steelers are a good draw for the Ravens,” Greenberg said, according to video via ESPN. “They always give Lamar Jackson a hard time.”

Prior to the Ravens’ Week 16 win over the Steelers, Baltimore had lost eight of the last nine games between the AFC North rivals dating back to the 2020 season. The Steelers had won four in a row in the rivalry entering Week 16, too. But then the Ravens blew out the Steelers at home and Lamar Jackson finally got over the hump against Pittsburgh, even if it wasn’t his best game.

In that game, the Ravens ran roughshod over the Steelers as star running back Derrick Henry rushed for 162 yards on 24 carries. Even Jackson threw for 207 yards and three touchdowns, playing largely efficient football. Of course, a Russell Wilson fumble inside the Ravens’ 5-yard line and a pick-six by Ravens cornerback Marlon Humphrey changed the complexion of the game, but the Ravens should be confident going into the Wild Card matchup at M&T Bank Stadium while the Steelers are reeling.

Ryan believes the matchup is a good one though for the Steelers, who have to find a way to stop Henry.

“Yeah, I think if there’s one team that the Steelers match up well against it in these playoffs, it’s actually Baltimore, and I think Baltimore is the best team in the AFC, alright?” Ryan said on Get Up Monday morning. “But Pittsburgh, yes. Why? I think T.J. Watt is an absolute handful against them.

“They know how to keep Lamar contained. But this is all about Derrick Henry.”

The Steelers largely understand how to keep Jackson contained, and more often than not Watt makes impact plays against the Ravens that helps change the trajectory of games. In the Week 16 matchup he was a bit hobbled coming off an ankle injury suffered against the Eagles just six days prior.

Though he played a full slate of snaps, it was clear he was limited. He’s coming off a great showing against the Bengals in Week 18, though, and seems fully healthy now, which doesn’t bode well for the Ravens. Pittsburgh seems to have cleaned up some run game and communication issues defensively, too.

So, there’s a chance for Pittsburgh. It’s a good matchup for the Black and Gold historically. We’ll see if that plays out on the field Saturday night.