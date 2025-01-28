Steelers Nearing ‘End Of Whatever This Run Was,’ Analyst Says

The Pittsburgh Steelers have continually retooled, not rebuilt, largely due to the prime years of key defensive players. In the franchise’s mind, it is attempting to maximize T.J. Watt, Cam Heyward, and Minkah Fitzpatrick making up the pillars of its defense before the group ages out and Pittsburgh is forced to rebuild that side of the ball. It’s a plan that hasn’t worked as the team imagined. Heyward is 35 and has one career playoff win. Watt just turned 30 and has zero. Fitzpatrick is nearing the same.

Discussing the future of the team, analyst former NFL defensive back Domonique Foxworth noted that the Steelers are about to enter a new era.

“This, I think, is one of the more interesting situations in the league,” Foxworth said Tuesday’s on ESPN’s Get Up. “A team that never like does a full-on, sell the farm rebuild is obviously at a point where they are getting near the end of whatever this run was. With their aging defensive players. They need to do something else.”

Pittsburgh’s motivation to keep pushing for a Super Bowl run comes from the strength of its defense. A unit that at its best is among the strongest in the NFL. Before the team’s five-game collapse, the Steelers were a top-five unit that had a red-hot start to the season. Heyward is fighting Father Time into the 12th round. Watt remains one of the league’s most-feared defenders. Fitzpatrick had a down season but remains a quality tackler with intangible value.

Now, the cracks are showing. The defense is aging. Contracts are coming due. Pittsburgh must invest in the defensive line this offseason while also possibly addressing outside corner, slot corner, and safety. The more draft picks and money they spend there, the fewer resources they have to upgrade an offense that’s lagged behind for years.

Once the defense regresses, the Steelers could have their first losing soon under Mike Tomlin. Their ability to keep the score down and close has been a huge reason for Tomlin and the team’s consistency. But that can only happen so long with this current group.

The biggest problem Pittsburgh has had is an inability to get the seesaw level. Some years, they have a great offense and poor defense. The Killer B’s era is a prime example. Tons of offensive firepower but a defense that was un-Steelers like. That script has flipped. In 2019, they had an elite defense and terrible offense after losing QB Ben Roethlisberger in Week 2 for the season. Since, the defense has clearly been the team’s stronger unit with the organization struggling to get the offense to even competent.

Now, both units could end up being average come 2025 giving the team no identity or path to win. Which could bring on a full reset even if it’s the last thing this organization wants to do.